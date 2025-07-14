Five-star OL Darius Gray names Brian Kelly's LSU, Ryan Day's Ohio State among top five destinations amid commitment buzz

LSU has remained a steady force in the recruitment of five-star interior offensive lineman Darius Gray, who holds 45 offers. That consistent pursuit paid off, as the standout from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Virginia, included Brian Kelly’s Tigers in his top five schools, along with Clemson, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Gray visited each of his top five choices between May 30 and June 20.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Gray is known for his nonstop motor, which helps him excel as a run blocker and quickly adjust in pass protection. His athleticism combines uncommon speed and agility for an offensive lineman.

Gray is the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 22 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He primarily played tackle in high school but is expected to move inside at the college level.

Gray has also dominated on the defensive line and the basketball court for his high school. His outstanding performance in the 2024 season earned him co-Prep League Player of the Year honors in both football and basketball.

LSU OL coach Brad Davis continues to be a leading figure in Darius Gray's commitment

Darius Gray visited Baton Rouge in March for a spring camp practice, and by May, On3 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong predicted he would commit to the Tigers. Gray made his way back to LSU in June for an official visit to Brian Kelly’s program.

Offensive line coach Brad Davis has been the lead recruiter of Gray in Baton Rouge. Talking with Sports Illustrated, Gray spoke highly of Davis and LSU’s approach to recruiting.

"Coach Davis is one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to. He gives off a father figure," Gray said. "He hopes the kids grow as men, and that is very important with me coming into college at 18, so to have someone like that to help you develop as an NFL player, but also as a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and that is just something I want.

"It’s a winning program. They do everything to develop linemen perfectly, so that’s good, and they check all the boxes.”

LSU's 2026 class already has an interior offensive lineman commit in three-star prospect Jalan Chapman. If Darius Gray commits to the Tigers, he will be the fourth five-star commit in the cycle, joining wide receiver Tristen Keys, athlete Lamar Brown, defensive lineman Richard Anderson and edge rusher Trenton Henderson.

