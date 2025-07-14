Five-star recruit Immanuel Iheanacho hints at new addition to Dan Lanning's Oregon: "Top 5 class coming"

Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho committed to Oregon in the first week of July over LSU, Penn State and Auburn. Following his commitment, Iheanacho told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett that he is "ready to get to work."
The standout from Georgetown Preparatory School in Baltimore won’t join Dan Lanning’s squad on the field until next season, but he has already been actively recruiting other prospects to Eugene. Just last week, the Ducks secured a commitment from four-star athlete Jalen Lott, and on Sunday, Iheanacho teased another possible addition on X, posting:
"Duck Nation we got another one 🤫 top 5 class incoming."
Before Iheanacho’s pledge, Oregon didn’t have an offensive line commit in their 2026 class. Last year, five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene had committed, but he flipped to Washington this spring.
Iheanacho’s decision comes as a big boost for Oregon, especially after multiple high-profile decommitments, including five-star Richard Wesley, who is now committed to Texas. Besides Iheanacho, the Ducks' 2026 class includes two other five-star players: safety Jett Washington and tight end Kendre Harrison.
Lanning has 14 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 8 in the nation.
Decoding Immanuel Iheanacho's tweet in terms of major Oregon targets
Immanuel Iheanacho's cryptic tweet could be hinting at one of Oregon’s major recruiting priorities, such as defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, linebacker Nick Abrams, or cornerback Davon Benjamin.
Geralds is set to announce on August 2 and is down to five schools: Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU and Ole Miss. On3 gives the Ducks the best odds of securing his commitment at 51.8%.
Abrams will commit on July 16, and the Ducks will be competing here with Alabama, Georgia and Michigan. The standout from McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Maryland) is leaning towards Michigan with a 19.4% chance.
However, Abrams' last official visit before his upcoming decision was on June 20 in Eugene. Following the trip, he said the Ducks did a great job showing him their plan and how things work there in their program.
Meanwhile, Benjamin will commit on Aug. 2 from Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Washington. On3 gives the Ducks the leading spot in this recruitment with a 94% chance of securing his commitment.