Five-star recruit Lamar Brown sends powerful message from Brian Kelly's den after major LSU commitment

Five-star athlete Lamar Brown, Louisiana’s No. 1 player in the 2026 class, chose to stay home by committing to LSU on Thursday. The University Lab standout from Erwinville picked the Tigers over powerhouse programs like Texas, Alabama, Miami and Texas A&M.

Just a day after his commitment, Brown also shut down his commitment in a post on X. He wrote:

"I’m locked in man ain’t none of that “it ain’t over til the ink dry” everybody had their chance I’m just blessed to be able call lsu home if you not with us then you TIGER BAIT!!!🐯."

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound recruit becomes LSU’s third five-star pledge in the 2026 cycle, joining defensive tackle Richard Anderson and wide receiver Tristen Keys.

Speaking with Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, Brown explained his choice. He said:

“Coming from the 225, to play in Baton Rouge, in the state of Louisiana, on a Saturday night in Death Valley with the city on my back … to have the chance to play there and win a national championship there would be great.

“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team. To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays. It’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”

247Sports ranks Brown No. 5 prospect in the nation and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 class.

Lamar Brown tries recruiting five-star safety Blaine Bradford for LSU

With Lamar Brown's addition, LSU's 2026 cycle remains in the race for the No. 1 class in the country. The Tigers now have 16 committed players in the cycle.

Shortly after announcing his decision, Brown turned recruiter himself, urging five-star safety Blaine Bradford.

"Come Home!!!!🐯@Blaine1307," Brown tweeted.

Bradford is an in-state prospect from Catholic High School (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) and was long viewed as an LSU lean before choosing the Buckeyes in March. He planned an official visit to Brian Kelly's program in June but opted to visit Ohio State instead.

At this point, the Tigers don't have an edge in Bradford’s recruitment, but the continued efforts from Brown and the Tigers coaching staff can potentially sway him back into the fold.

