Five-star Texas Tech commit Felix Ojo joins hands to flip major four-star commit from Mario Cristobal's Miami

In June, four-star edge rusher Asharri Charles committed to Mario Cristobal's Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over offers from Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida State and Louisville. Now, less than a month after his announcement, Texas Tech has jumped into the mix by offering Charles a scholarship on Saturday.This development caught the attention of five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, who committed to Texas Tech earlier this month after signing a fully guaranteed three-year deal worth $5.1 million. Ojo reacted to the news on his Instagram story with the caption:&quot;Yk the move bih.🤞#wreckem.&quot;Texas Tech’s pursuit of Charles makes sense, considering his phenomenal high school stats: 205 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He is the No. 26 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 28 recruit in Florida, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.Andrew Ivins of 247Sports described Charles as a &quot;densely-built edge defender&quot; with a mix of speed and strength, noting his relentless effort and aggressive play style.“(He) isn’t afraid to get some grass stains on the jersey as he attacks with whatever-it-takes energy,' Ivins wrote. &quot;Violent hands accompany adequate snap anticipation.&quot;Texas Tech already has an edge rusher commit in the 2026 class in three-star prospect Demarcus Marks. The Red Raiders have 18 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 34 in the nation.Can Texas Tech flip Asharri Charles from Miami?Asharri Charles' decision to commit to Miami didn’t come as a shock, given the Hurricanes were already favored with an 85.2% chance of landing him, according to On3. A major factor in his decision was defensive ends coach Jason Taylor, who had a 15-year playing career in the NFL.“I talk with Coach Jason Taylor almost every week,&quot; Charles told On3 in May. &quot;He’ll send me drills, teach me stuff, and sometimes we don’t even talk about football. We talk about life and everything going on with our families.”With the current momentum in Miami, Charles isn’t expected to switch to any other school like Texas Tech. Ahead of Texas Tech commit Felix Ojo's push, five-star Florida State commit Chauncey Kennon also sent a recruiting message to Charles, but the Miami commit has shown no real interest in any program other than the Hurricanes.Miami has 21 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 11 in the nation.