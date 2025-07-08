"Fix your f**king game" - Fans blast EA Sports as Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr. celebrates with Florida Gators in latest edition

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. is featured in the latest notable glitch from the EA Sports video game.

College Football 26 was released via early access on Tuesday, and one player shared on X an interesting glitch in the game featuring Fletcher.

Mark Fletcher Jr., a Miami Hurricane, can be seen doing the gator chomp with Florida players during a cut scene.

Check out the glitch here below.

This sparked some colorful reactions from fans on social media. Check out some of their comments below.

"Homie got an NIL deal at halftime," a fan said.

"Might be a few bugs in this one," another fan said.

"Bro hit the portal mid game," a fan joked.

"Maybe he was mocking the celebration," another fan mentioned.

Fletcher being featured in the glitch is somewhat ironic. Considering he rushed for two touchdowns against the Gators in the Hurricanes' season opener last year.

The sophomore finished the season with 112 carries for 607 yards and nine touchdowns. His efforts were good enough to help the Hurricanes finish the season with a 10-3 record.

EA College Football game franchise poised for continued success in 2025

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

EA Sport's College Football 25 was released in July of last year, ending an 11-year drought of college football video games since NCAA Football 14 in 2013. The game saw huge success and received stellar reviews from players, most of whom were excited to have college football back on their consoles.

By November, College Football 25 had become the highest-selling sports game of all time in the United States based on pure dollar sales. This immense success likely pushed EA to begin work on the title's next rendition.

Now, EA is rolling out College Football 26, which is officially set to release on Thursday. However, players who purchased the Deluxe or MVP Bundle received early access to the game on Tuesday, which allowed fans to share some of the game's early bugs on social media.

The game features both Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on the cover. They join the ranks of past cover athletes such as Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, Jeremiyah Love and Cade Klubnik.

It will be interesting to see if College Football 26 sees similar success to its predecessor in terms of dollar sales when it's all said and done.

