Florida 2024 strength of schedule: How tough is Billy Napier’s road to the CFB Playoff?

The Florida Gators finished 5-7 last season, led by second-year coach Billy Napier. They failed to make a bowl game appearance in 2023 with an under .500 record and finished 3-5 in Southeastern Conference matchups.

The Gators ranked 24th in strength of schedule last season and now set their sights on the 2024 season and making their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Here is a look at Billy Napier and the Gators' strength of schedule in 2024.

Florida 2024 important games

Florida Gators football 2024 spring showcase

Miami (FL), Aug. 31

The Gators open the regular season against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. EST. This season opener also serves as Florida's home opener and will be vital to setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Miami is expected to be a top-25-ranked team in college football, so getting an early win to kick off the season would be a massive boost to Billy Napier's squad.

Tennessee, Oct. 12

The Gators travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN, to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in week seven of the 2024 season. The Gators had a massive 29-16 victory over the Vols last season at home, which would boost them into the AP top 25 the next week.

This will be an important matchup in a hostile environment toward the midpoint of the season that could once again propel Florida into the top-ranked college football teams.

Georgia, Nov. 2

The Georgia Bulldogs are widely considered to be among the top three best teams in college football ahead of the 2024 season. A statement win against a team like Georgia with College Football Playoff aspirations makes this SEC matchup one to watch for this season.

Texas, Nov. 9

This is the second matchup in a grueling string of four straight games for the Gators against Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss. All four of these teams are expected to be among the top teams in college football and will not be easy opponents for the Gators.

Texas is joining the SEC after making the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2023. A win against a team that had as much success as Texas last season could prove Billy Napier's squad is one of the top teams in the conference.

Ole Miss, Nov. 23

The Gators' final regular season conference opponent will be the Ole Miss Rebels in late November at home. The Rebels are projected to be one of the most dangerous teams in the SEC, which could make this game pivotal to Florida's chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Strength of schedule ranking in the SEC

Florida S #14 Jordan Castell in 2023

The Gators have the most difficult strength of schedule in 2024, according to Sports Illustrated. Their opponents this year had a combined 2023 record of 102-44, and their schedule will put them up against Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss.

With the SEC divisions disappearing in 2024, the Gators will not be facing their usual SEC East opponents, including Vanderbilt, Missouri and South Carolina. They will instead have to match up against some of the top conference teams from the old SEC West, including Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M.

Florida 2024 easiest/toughest matchups

The Gators' difficult schedule will require them to win games against teams they are projected to beat if they want any chance at the College Football Playoff in 2024.

The easier games on their schedule include a matchup with the Samford Bulldogs in week two of the season. A showdown against the fifth-ranked team in the Southern Conference should allow Billy Napier's Gators to pick up an early win and set the tone for the remainder of the season.

Another easier matchup for the Gators will be their Sept. 21 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Gators will be on the road for this game, but the Bulldogs went 5-7 last season and won just once against a conference opponent.

The toughest games on the Gators' schedule include a five-game stretch to close out their season against Georiga, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State. The Gators will play host in two of these five matchups, along with their game against Georiga occurring at a neutral site in Jacksonville, FL.

Problems and positive points for Napier in 2024

Florida coach Billy Napier

Napier's biggest losses include wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, who were both selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The biggest problem facing the Gators will be whether Kahleil Jackson and transfer Elijhah Badger can step up and be reliable options alongside Eugene Wilson III.

The positive side of things for Napier is the number of returning players and incoming transfers the Gators will have in 2024. Although their leading rusher from last season, Trevor Etienne, has transferred, they will have Montrell Johnson Jr. and three-star recruit Jadan Baugh to lead the backfield.

The Gators' defense has also received massive boosts by picking up Cormani McClain, Joey Slackman, Jameer Grimsley and Asa Turner from the transfer portal.

Florida 2024 season record, bowl games and CFP projection

Florida Gators 2024 spring showcase

The Gators are projected to finish with a 6-6 record, according to Yahoo Sports. They also project the Gators to finish with a 3-5 SEC record in 2024. This seems fair for a team that could pull off at least a couple of upsets against teams like Texas A&M, Kentucky or Miami.

If the Gators indeed finish with a 6-6 record, it will not earn them a spot in the College Football Playoff but could land them in a lower-tier bowl game outside of the New Year's Six bowl games.

How do you think Billy Napier and the Florida Gators will do this season? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.