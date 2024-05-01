Florida A&M gets new weapon in former Nebraska DB Corey Collier Jr. ahead of 2024 college football season

Safety Corey Collier Jr. joined to Florida A&M after transferring from Nebraska.

Collier entered the portal before the cutoff after just one season at Nebraska. The safety was a five-star recruit who transferred from Florida after playing for the Gators in 2021 and 2022.

The FAMU Rattlers play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and are an FCS program, so landing a former five-star recruit is massive for their defense.

Collier will look to build up his draft stock as he will be the team's starting safety after struggling to see the field at both Florida and Nebraska.

This season, FAMU has notable games against Miami, Troy, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State among others.

Corey Collier has struggled in college football

In his lone season at Nebraska, Collier played in just five games, with just 21 snaps and zero tackles.

When Collier entered the portal, college football fans and Nebraska fans had mixed opinions on it.

"3 tackles in 3 seasons. That’s like, a tackle a year!," a fan wrote.

"Was he a 5 star? Don’t remember that," a fan added.

Some fans weren't shocked by the decision and called the safety a bust as he hadn't lived up to his expectations.

"It’s expected. We’re over the allowed scholarship limit and heavy at db," a fan wrote.

"these kids transfer so much they can’t keep track of their current teams uniform," another fan added.

As Corey Collier had previously transferred from Florida, Florida A&M will be the third college team he plays for.

"Just never really panned out. Was a big deal when he transferred here last year. Just never saw the field, wish him the best!," another fan added.

"Best of luck to him," another fan wrote.

Since the end of last season, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has been actively landing high school recruits and transfer portal players. Unfortunately for Corey Collier that meant there wasn't a spot for him with the Cornhuskers, which is probably why he entered the portal and ended up joining Florida A&M.