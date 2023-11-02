Florida cheerleading squad prep for an exciting Gators vs Razorbacks Week 10 clash

The Florida cheerleading squad is ready for the Gators' next big clash. The Gators suffered a big loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 9. And they will need big support from the Florida cheerleading squad and their fans to bounce back in the next one.

The Gators will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Week 10 clash. Counting down the hours to the big matchup, the Florida cheerleading squad shared their true feelings with the fans on social media.

So what did the Gators cheer squad share with the fans, and what was their message before the big game against the Razorbacks?

The Florida cheerleading squad waiting to get back in the swamp

The Florida cheerleading squad took to Instagram to update the fans about their preparation. The team hyped up the Florida Gators' next clash with the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 10 and revealed their true feelings about the Gators and the fans. It's a big clash for Florida, and the buildup does have to match it.

"Counting down the days 'till we are back in the Swamp…." The Gators cheer squad wrote in their IG story with the countdown to the Saturday game.

Credit: Florida Gators cheer squad IG

The Gators faced the two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, in Jacksonville last week. They suffered a heartbreaking defeat, putting their playoff hopes in peril. As a result, the game in Week 10 becomes even more crucial for them. Will they be able to handle the fanfare and expectations?

Make or break for Florida vs Arkansas

The Gators were 5-2 entering week 9 versus the 7-0 Bulldogs. They needed to win to keep their hopes of winning the SEC championship alive. However, the Bulldogs dominated from the start, winning 43-20.

The loss means that Florida is now third in the SEC East with a 3-2 conference record. They should be considered out of SEC championship game contention, barring a late drama. But a loss against Arkansas will seal their fate for sure.

So Billy Napier will want his team to give their best against the Razorbacks in a game that could decide their fate. And the Florida cheerleading squad is ready to support their team till the end of the road, if not beyond.