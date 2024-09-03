Florida football tickets for Week 2: Where to buy, game details, location and more

The Florida Gators will host Samford on Saturday, September 7 at 7 p.m. ET in Week 2. The game will take place at Ben Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, with the game being shown on SEC Network.

Where to buy Florida football tickets for the Samford game?

Fans can buy tickets for the Florida vs. Samford game on Ticketmaster and there are plenty of tickets left.

The cheapest ticket is $25, which is section 59 and row 81. The most expensive ticket is for $800, which is in the Championships Club, which is an air-conditioned box with all-you-can-eat food.

The most expensive actual swat is for $250, which is in section 49, row 10, which is on the 50-yard line.

How to watch Florida vs Samford?

The Florida Gators vs Samford Bulldogs will be broadcast on the SEC Network, with kick-off set for 7 p.m. ET.

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Venue: Ben Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida

The Florida Gators are coming off a blowout 41-17 loss to No. 19 Miami at home in Week 1. It was a disappointing loss and Gators coach Billy Napier says the team has to be better.

"It's embarrassing, to be quite honest with you," Napier said, via ESPN. "That's how I feel. That's how our kids feel. There's no excuses. Keep our mouths shut, show up and work. We have to do better. I do think that our players will show up and they will respond."

"I felt strongly that we would perform better," Napier added. "But I'm not here to make excuses. We've got to get it fixed. We're going to get another opportunity next week, and we've got to play better and coach better."

In the loss, quarterback Graham Mertz suffered an injury, and his status for Week 2 is up in the air.

Florida Gators 2024 schedule

The remaining schedule for the Florida Gators is as follows:

Week 2: vs Samford, Sept. 7

Week 3: vs Texas A&M, Sept. 14

Week 4: @ Mississippi State, Sept. 21

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: vs UCF, Oct. 5

Week 7: @ Tennessee, Oct. 12

Week 8: vs Kentucky, Oct. 19

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs Georgia, Nov. 2

Week 11: @ Texas, Nov. 9

Week 12: vs LSU, Nov. 16

Week 13: vs Ole Miss, Nov. 23

Week 14: @ Florida State, Nov. 30

