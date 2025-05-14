Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway issues a strong message for hometown team before massive challenge

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is spending his offseason watching his hometown team, the Conroe High School softball team, gear up for a crucial playoff matchup. The Gators quarterback attended Willis High School, which is located in Conroe, Texas, before making his way to college football.

On Wednesday, Lagway showed strong support for the Lady Tigers with a post on Instagram. Lagway posted a graphic hyping the upcoming Best of 3 Regional Finals series between Conroe and Midway with an encouraging message:

"Bring it home ladies, keep making history!!! 🏆"

Lagway's Instagram story

The Tigers will face Midway in a high-stakes best-of-three series at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. local, followed by Game 2 on Friday at the same time. If necessary, a decisive Game 3 will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.

Behind strong support from local heroes like Lagway, the softball team aims to make history in the regional finals.

DJ Lagway is seen as best candidate for Heisman Trophy in Swamp

The last time a player from the Florida Gators won the Heisman Trophy was in 2007, when Tim Tebow brought the hardware, becoming only the third player from the program to win the award.

Heading into the 2025 season, sophomore DJ Lagway has an opportunity to live up to the lofty expectations dating back to his high school days when he was a five-star recruit and was named the Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year in 2023.

CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah projects the signal-caller as the top Heisman candidate in the Swamp.

"Lagway was 247Sports' No. 1 quarterback in the nation coming out of high school, and he backed up that billing with some incredible flashes as a freshman," Jeyarajah said. "He threw six touchdowns during a four-game winning streak to end the year that included upsets over Ole Miss and LSU.

"With another offseason of growth, Lagway should take his rightful place among the best in the country."

In his first season with the Gators, Lagway started seven games, leading the Gators to a 6-1 record. He completed 115 of 192 passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

