Graham Mertz’s model girlfriend, Alexis Looman, dropped some stunning pictures on social media. It prompted the Florida Gators quarterback to react adorably. Mertz slid into the comments section of the Instagram post to compliment Looman.

“To the tundra,” Looman wrote in the caption of the post.

Mertz commented on the post and complimented his lady love. And he did that using just one word.

“Beauty,” Mertz wrote.

Credit: Alexis Looman IG

Looman is a model who had won the Miss Wisconsin Teen title almost half a decade ago. This year, she finished as the second runner-up in the Miss USA 2023 contest after clinching the Miss Wisconsin title. The 21-year-old keeps posting updates about her life on social media, including the time spent with her boyfriend.

Mertz had a decent season with the Gators but couldn't lift the team to the playoffs. He was eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL draft but decided against it. The Gators star will be returning for another shot at the college football national championship title next year.

Mixed season for Graham Mertz and the Florida Gators

The Gators endured a losing streak toward the end of the regular season. It derailed their bid to get a postseason Bowl game. But even in that bleak period, Graham Mertz showed his quality by putting up some decent numbers for the team.

He threw for 2,903 passing yards and scored 20 passing touchdowns. The opposing defenses could intercept just three of the 358 passes he attempted, completing 261 of those.

The Gators finished the regular season with a 5-7 overall record, missing out on the postseason being just one win short of the mark. Notably, they lost all of their last four games, including an excruciating one to the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 36-39 scoreline in OT.

