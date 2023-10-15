Graham Mertz shares a special on-field moment with gf Alexis Loomans after win over South Carolina

Graham Mertz had a superb game on Saturday when Florida played on the road against South Carolina in a Week 7 matchup. The Gators secured a narrow 41-39 victory over the Gamecocks at the Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mertz completed 30 of 48 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference contest. He won the game by connecting with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall for a critical 21-yard go-ahead touchdown with only 47 seconds remaining in regulation.

Following the game, the quarterback shared a special moment on the field with his girlfriend, Alexis Loomans, who recently participated in the Miss USA pageantry contest. In the short video, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss on the sidelines in recognition of Mertz's superb performance.

Alexis Loomans posted the moment on her Instagram story. The reigning Miss Wisconsin, who traveled all the way to support the quarterback, was elated at his performance. She shared the video with the caption:

"So proud of this man right here!!!"

Alexis Loomans' Instagram Story

Record-breaking game for Graham Mertz

Graham Mertz's outstanding performance in the electrifying matchup against South Carolina on Saturday broke his personal passing record. The Wisconsin transfer completed 30 of 48 passes for a career-high 423 yards and threw three touchdown passes.

In addition to his passing achievements, Mertz successfully converted three consecutive fourth-down attempts for Florida. The performance was one of the team's most consistent offensive showings of the season, even though they faced some challenges on third down, converting only four of 15 attempts.

This was the second consecutive matchup in which Graham Mertz had three passing touchdowns. His previous career-best passing yards for a single game also occurred earlier in the season during Florida's Week 1 away loss against Utah when Mertz completed 31 of 44 passes for 333 yards.

The victory elevated Florida's record to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. The team has a bye week before taking on the top-ranked Georgia in the traditional annual rivalry matchup known as "The World's Largest Cocktail Party."