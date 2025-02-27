Florida legend's son set to join Billy Napier's staff next season

Steve Spurrier Jr. will reportedly join the Florida Gators staff for the 2025 season. On Wednesday, On3's Zach Abolverdi reported that the Gators have hired him as the new analyst via X (formerly Twitter). Spurrier Jr. replaces Dan Enos, who has taken up an analyst role with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Ad

Spurrier Jr. will work with coach Billy Napier and his father, Steve Spurrier Sr., the former legendary coach and current Athletic Ambassador/Consultant for Florida.

"It's Official: Steve Spurrier Jr. has joined the Florida staff. He has a connection to one's UF's position coaches.," Abolverdi tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Spurrier Jr. was the offensive coordinator for the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes last season. The Hurricanes had the worst record (3-9) in the American Athletic Conference and lost the last four games on their schedule.

That said, Spurrier Jr. helped the offense place 11th in the conference in total yards (4,676) and ninth in total yards per game (389.7). Tulsa's offense played decently but couldn't overcome their defense issues, which were among the worst in the league.

Ad

The decision to join Napier's team will give the former offensive coordinator a new opportunity with a program looking to compete for a College Football Playoff appearance. It will also reunite Spurrier Jr. with his father, who he worked with as a wide receivers coach at Washington Redskins, now Commanders (2 seasons) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (11 seasons).

Spurrier Jr. will utilize his experiences in the NFL and College Football to help the Florida roster prepare for the upcoming season.

Ad

Florida Gators struggled during the 2024 season

The Gators want a better season than how they performed last year. They ended the 2024 with an 8-5 record and were tenth in the Southeastern Conference standings. One of their setbacks included losing starting quarterback Graham Mertz due to an ACL injury for the season in the team's 23-17 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 12.

Napier's team struggled against most of their regular schedule, with a 4-5 record after their 49-17 blowout loss to the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 9. However, Florida was able to regroup and win their last four games to end their season on a high note.

Ad

On Dec. 20, the Gators played their final matchup in a 33-8 win over the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl. Quarterback DJ Lagway led the team to victory, completing 22 of 35 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown.

Napier hopes to use the momentum gained in the last four games of last year to compete against the best programs in the SEC. The Gators will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 with a home game against the Long Island University Sharks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.