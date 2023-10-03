Florida QB Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Loomans, finishes third in the Miss USA contest

Alexis Loomans, the girlfriend of Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, competed in the 2023 Miss USA contest on Friday night. Loomans achieved a third-place finish in the voting and captured the hearts of millions watching from home across the United States.

Graham Mertz hasn’t hidden his feelings on social media following his girlfriend’s success in the contest.

Loomans was previously crowned Miss Wisconsin earlier in May, which gave her the opportunity to contest on the national stage. She was elated to represent her state on Friday.

Alexis Loomans’ career so far in pageantry

Alex Loomans has had a notable career so far in pageantry. She held the titles of Miss Wisconsin Teen USA 2018 and Miss Wisconsin Collegiate America 2021. She is also a YouTuber known for her vlogs. Additionally, she competed under the title of Miss Dane County USA.

She has been actively involved in charitable initiatives in Wisconsin and across the United States. In 2017, she made a giant stride in the US after establishing “Catwalk for a Cause,” organizing fashion show fundraisers to benefit the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Alexis serves as the brand ambassador for Jovani, Portia, and Scarlett dress designer studios. She had the opportunity to grace the Jovani runway during one of the New York Fashion Week events in September 2023, further building a career for herself in modeling.

In recognition of her giant stride across the country, she had the honor of being invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates in August. For the occasion, she wore her Miss Wisconsin sash and crown.

Looman has also demonstrated academic excellence by graduating early from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a major in Political Science. She is ambitious to venture into real estate after obtaining her license from Unicorp National Development.

Graham Mertz and Alex Loomans’ relationship

Graham Mertz and Alexis Loomans crossed paths when the quarterback played for the Wisconsin Badgers. They’ve supported each other’s endeavors ever since then.

The time in which the fast-rising couple started their love life is unknown to the general public. However, It appears that they have been in a relationship since December 2022, as that’s when Loomans began sharing posts featuring Mertz on her social media accounts.

Loomans was seen at the Swamp this season in Florida’s victories against McNeese State and Tennessee after the quarterback joined the team. She shared a passionate embrace with Mertz following his instrumental role in leading his new team to a 49-7 victory over McNeese State.