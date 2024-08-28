Florida State depth chart: A look at Mike Norvell’s team in Week 1 following upset loss against Georgia Tech

The Florida State Seminoles did not have the best start to the 2024 season. The number 10 ranked team traveled to Ireland with high expectations for a routine victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. However, the game did not go as planned for Florida State, as they ended up losing 24-21 to the Yellow Jackets on a walk-off field goal, at Aviva Stadium.
The Seminoles will hope to bounce back from this defeat with a victory against the Boston College Eagles in Week 1. But, has coach Mike Norvell made any changes to the program's depth chart?
What are the changes to the Florida State depth chart?
Three changes have been made to Florida State's depth chart for the game against Boston College.
The first change is at the right tackle position. During the Georgia Tech game, Robert Scott Jr. was the starter but has now been benched and moved to backup right tackle. He has been replaced by Jeremiah Byers, who was the starting right tackle for the Seminoles during their successful 2023 season.
The second change is at the free safety position. In Week 1, Davonte Brown was the starter and recorded four tackles, which was around the average for the game. Brown will not be playing against Boston College on Monday night. Instead, Conrad Hussey will start. He played against the Yellow Jackets and made two tackles. Coach Norvell may have been impressed by Hussey's performance, which could be why he is starting.
The final change in Florida State's depth chart is on defense at the nickel position. Earl Little Jr. was the starter but only recorded one tackle in the game. He has been replaced by Kevin Knowles II, who also played in the game against Georgia Tech and recorded two tackles.
Florida State depth chart for Week 1 in full
Quarterback:
1. DJ Uiagalelei
2. Brock Glenn
3. Luke Kromenhoek
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams
2. Caziah Holmes or Kam Davis
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili
2. Jaylin Lucas
3. Samuel Singleton Jr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson
2. Kentron Poitier or Hykeem Williams
Wide Receiver:
1. Jalen Brown
2. Darion Williamson or Lawayne McCoy
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas
2. Deuce Spann
3. Elijah Moore
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock
2. Jackson West or Brian Courtney
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington
2. Lucas Simmons
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV
2. Bryson Estes
Center:
1. Maurice Smith
2. Jacob Rizy or Andre' Otto
Right Guard:
1. Keiondre Jones or TJ Ferguson
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers
2. Robert Scott Jr.
3. Jaylen Early
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton
2. Sione Lolohea
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer
2. KJ Sampson or Tomiwa Durojaiye
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson
2. Daniel Lyons or Grady Kelly
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr.
Linebacker:
1. DJ Lundy
2. Omar Graham Jr. or Justin Cryer
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley or Blake Nichelson
2. DeMarco Ward
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress II
2. Quindarrius Jones
3. Cai Bates
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Kevin Knowles
2. Earl Little Jr
3. Ja'Bril Rawls
Buck Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown
2. K.J. Kirkland
Free Safety:
1. Conrad Hussey
2. Davonte Brown
Kicker
1. Ryan Fitzgerald
2. Jake Weinberg
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno
2. Mac Chiumento
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno
2. Mac Chiumento
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold
2. Peyton Naylor
Kick Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas
2. Deuce Spann
3. Roydell Williams
4. Caziah Holmes
Punt Returner:
1. Malik Benson, Jaylin Lucas or Lawayne McCoy
Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.