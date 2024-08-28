Florida State depth chart: A look at Mike Norvell’s team in Week 1 following upset loss against Georgia Tech

The Florida State Seminoles did not have the best start to the 2024 season. The number 10 ranked team traveled to Ireland with high expectations for a routine victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. However, the game did not go as planned for Florida State, as they ended up losing 24-21 to the Yellow Jackets on a walk-off field goal, at Aviva Stadium.

The Seminoles will hope to bounce back from this defeat with a victory against the Boston College Eagles in Week 1. But, has coach Mike Norvell made any changes to the program's depth chart?

What are the changes to the Florida State depth chart?

Three changes have been made to Florida State's depth chart for the game against Boston College.

The first change is at the right tackle position. During the Georgia Tech game, Robert Scott Jr. was the starter but has now been benched and moved to backup right tackle. He has been replaced by Jeremiah Byers, who was the starting right tackle for the Seminoles during their successful 2023 season.

The second change is at the free safety position. In Week 1, Davonte Brown was the starter and recorded four tackles, which was around the average for the game. Brown will not be playing against Boston College on Monday night. Instead, Conrad Hussey will start. He played against the Yellow Jackets and made two tackles. Coach Norvell may have been impressed by Hussey's performance, which could be why he is starting.

The final change in Florida State's depth chart is on defense at the nickel position. Earl Little Jr. was the starter but only recorded one tackle in the game. He has been replaced by Kevin Knowles II, who also played in the game against Georgia Tech and recorded two tackles.

Florida State depth chart for Week 1 in full

Quarterback:

1. DJ Uiagalelei

2. Brock Glenn

3. Luke Kromenhoek

Running Back:

1. Roydell Williams

2. Caziah Holmes or Kam Davis

Tailback:

1. Lawrance Toafili

2. Jaylin Lucas

3. Samuel Singleton Jr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Malik Benson

2. Kentron Poitier or Hykeem Williams

Wide Receiver:

1. Jalen Brown

2. Darion Williamson or Lawayne McCoy

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Ja'Khi Douglas

2. Deuce Spann

3. Elijah Moore

Tight End:

1. Kyle Morlock

2. Jackson West or Brian Courtney

Left Tackle:

1. Darius Washington

2. Lucas Simmons

Left Guard:

1. Richie Leonard IV

2. Bryson Estes

Center:

1. Maurice Smith

2. Jacob Rizy or Andre' Otto

Right Guard:

1. Keiondre Jones or TJ Ferguson

Right Tackle:

1. Jeremiah Byers

2. Robert Scott Jr.

3. Jaylen Early

Defensive End:

1. Patrick Payton

2. Sione Lolohea

Defensive Tackle:

1. Joshua Farmer

2. KJ Sampson or Tomiwa Durojaiye

Defensive Tackle:

1. Darrell Jackson

2. Daniel Lyons or Grady Kelly

Defensive End:

1. Marvin Jones Jr.

2. Byron Turner Jr.

Linebacker:

1. DJ Lundy

2. Omar Graham Jr. or Justin Cryer

Linebacker:

1. Cam Riley or Blake Nichelson

2. DeMarco Ward

Cornerback:

1. Fentrell Cypress II

2. Quindarrius Jones

3. Cai Bates

Nickel Cornerback:

1. Kevin Knowles

2. Earl Little Jr

3. Ja'Bril Rawls

Buck Safety:

1. Shyheim Brown

2. K.J. Kirkland

Free Safety:

1. Conrad Hussey

2. Davonte Brown

Kicker

1. Ryan Fitzgerald

2. Jake Weinberg

Punter:

1. Alex Mastromanno

2. Mac Chiumento

Holder:

1. Alex Mastromanno

2. Mac Chiumento

Long Snapper:

1. Mason Arnold

2. Peyton Naylor

Kick Returner:

1. Jaylin Lucas

2. Deuce Spann

3. Roydell Williams

4. Caziah Holmes

Punt Returner:

1. Malik Benson, Jaylin Lucas or Lawayne McCoy

