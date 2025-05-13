Florida State football recruiting tracker: Top Commits, offers & visits (2025-2026)

Mike Norvell & Co.'s Florida State Seminoles had a tough season last year, finishing with a 2-10 record and 1-7 in the ACC. Even in recruiting for the 2026 class, he is still searching for his first five-star talent.
However, the Noles have received commitments from eight players, out of which three belong to the ESPN 300 list. Moreover, four among them are four-star players.
Florida State football recruiting tracker: Top Commits
1) Efrem White
The Vero Beach Senior High School athlete committed to Florida State on December 12, 2023. White stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 165 pounds, belonging in the ESPN 300 and holds an 81 grade.
2) Tedarius Hughes
Hughes is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound safety from Miami Northwestern High School. He pledged to FSU on July 4, 2024. He is ranked No. 19 at his position in the ESPN 300 with a grade of 80.
3) Darryl Bell
Bell is a Miami Lakes native who committed to the Seminoles on October 13, 2023. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety from Goleman High School is ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 300.
Here are some other commits in the 2026 class:
- Darryon Williams
- Karon Maycock
- Xavier Payne
- Sean Johnson
- Amari Thomas
Florida State football recruiting tracker: Top Offers
Florida State is after several top five-star recruits, including Lamar Brown, Jackson Cantwell and Derrek Cooper.
1) Lamar Brown
Brown is the No. 1 defensive tackle in the ESPN 300 and a priority target for Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound standout from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge holds a 93 grade.
2) Jackson Cantwell
Florida State is pushing hard for top-rated offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. At 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds, the Nixa High School product ranks No. 1 at his position and has a 92 grade on ESPN.
3) Derrek Cooper
Derrek Cooper from in-state powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna Prep is the top-ranked running back in the 2026 class and a major target for the Seminoles. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound back out of Hollywood holds a 91 ESPN grade.
Florida State football recruiting tracker: Top Visits
For Mike Norvell, June 6 is an important date, as this will be when several top high school recruits will be visiting Florida State University. Here is their visit schedule:
June 6, 2025
- Lamar Brown
- Samari Matthews
- Camron Brooks
- Kaiden Hall
- Johnnie Jones
June 13, 2025
- Chauncey Kennon
- Lasiah Jackson
- Brandon Anderson
- Jordan Smith
- Tedarius Hughes
June 15, 2025
- Heze Kent
