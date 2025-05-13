Florida State football recruiting tracker: Top Commits, offers & visits (2025-2026)

Mike Norvell & Co.'s Florida State Seminoles had a tough season last year, finishing with a 2-10 record and 1-7 in the ACC. Even in recruiting for the 2026 class, he is still searching for his first five-star talent.

Ad

However, the Noles have received commitments from eight players, out of which three belong to the ESPN 300 list. Moreover, four among them are four-star players.

Florida State football recruiting tracker: Top Commits

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) Efrem White

The Vero Beach Senior High School athlete committed to Florida State on December 12, 2023. White stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 165 pounds, belonging in the ESPN 300 and holds an 81 grade.

2) Tedarius Hughes

Hughes is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound safety from Miami Northwestern High School. He pledged to FSU on July 4, 2024. He is ranked No. 19 at his position in the ESPN 300 with a grade of 80.

Ad

Trending

3) Darryl Bell

Bell is a Miami Lakes native who committed to the Seminoles on October 13, 2023. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety from Goleman High School is ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 300.

Here are some other commits in the 2026 class:

Darryon Williams

Karon Maycock

Xavier Payne

Sean Johnson

Amari Thomas

Florida State football recruiting tracker: Top Offers

Florida State is after several top five-star recruits, including Lamar Brown, Jackson Cantwell and Derrek Cooper.

Ad

1) Lamar Brown

Brown is the No. 1 defensive tackle in the ESPN 300 and a priority target for Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound standout from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge holds a 93 grade.

2) Jackson Cantwell

Florida State is pushing hard for top-rated offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. At 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds, the Nixa High School product ranks No. 1 at his position and has a 92 grade on ESPN.

3) Derrek Cooper

Derrek Cooper from in-state powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna Prep is the top-ranked running back in the 2026 class and a major target for the Seminoles. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound back out of Hollywood holds a 91 ESPN grade.

Ad

Florida State football recruiting tracker: Top Visits

For Mike Norvell, June 6 is an important date, as this will be when several top high school recruits will be visiting Florida State University. Here is their visit schedule:

June 6, 2025

Lamar Brown

Samari Matthews

Camron Brooks

Kaiden Hall

Johnnie Jones

June 13, 2025

Chauncey Kennon

Lasiah Jackson

Brandon Anderson

Jordan Smith

Tedarius Hughes

June 15, 2025

Heze Kent

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.