Florida State football starting lineup today: Who's starting for the Seminoles against Georgia Tech in Week 0?

The 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles are ready to begin the 2024 college football season as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 0 action. This game is going to be intriguing so let's take a look at the starting lineup for Florida State and determine some key players to keep an eye on.
Florida State Football starting lineup
Offense
- QB: DJ Uiagalelei
- RB: Roydell Williams
- TE: Kyle Morlock
- WR: Malik Benson
- WR: Jalen Brown
- WR: Ja'Khi Douglas
- LT: Darius Washington
- LG: Richie Leonard IV
- C: Maurice Smith
- RG: Keiondre Jones
- RT: Jeremiah Byers
Defense
- LDE: Patrick Payton
- NT: Darrell Jackson Jr
- DT: Joshua Farmer
- RDE: Marvin Jones Jr.
- WLB: DJ Lundy
- MLB: Cam Riley
- LCB: Fentrell Cypress II
- BUCK: Shyheim Brown
- FS: Davonte Brown
- RCB: Azareye'h Thomas
- NB: Kevin Knowles II
How does Florida State's starting lineup compare to Georgia Tech?
The Florida State Seminoles certainly have a more talented starting lineup compared to what the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are able to put on the field. With a new backfield of DJ Uiagalelei and Roydell Williams, this offense has a chance to be dynamic for Mike Norvell this season.
Key Players to Watch in Florida State's starting lineup
DJ Uiagalelei
After spending last season with the Oregon State Beavers, senior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is ready to build on it with one of the top teams in the nation. He finished last year going 180-of-315 (57.1%) for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while his 81.0 QBR was 12th in the country.
He is going to be a critical player for the offense obviously and needs to be on his A-game in order to win games in Tallahassee.
Malik Benson
Malik Benson is going to be someone who is an x-factor for the Seminoles in this game and the season.
He transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide and struggled to get much action in 2023, as he had 13 receptions for 162 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and a receiving touchdown. However, with the injury to Hykeem Williams causing him to miss this game, Benson will hear his name called more.
