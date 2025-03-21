Florida State HC Mike Norvell makes feelings known about Coach Prime suggesting significant change to CFB

Florida State coach Mike Norvell appeared to agree with Colorado coach Deion Sanders concerning a change to spring football practices. Only last week, Coach Prime suggested that college teams follow an NFL-style format of allowing programs to practice and scrimmage against another team during the spring.

Ad

On Thursday, Norvell echoed Sanders' sentiments during an interview with On3's J.D. PicKell.

"I think it is definitely something that is unique in the thought process," Norvell said. "I think you see NFL teams — they do the joint practices during fall camp, and I think there is an avenue and a path to where that could be beneficial, and that is something that I wouldn't be opposed to in a big picture part of it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But it is also, you know, a lot of the logistical elements and different dynamics that go into this new age of college football that I think you'd have to be able to work through to make sure you have the right fit and to be able to make sure you have the right opponent."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Norvell seems open to having his FSU team face different oppositions during spring practice, some other coaches are not too keen on the idea.

In February, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said that he planned to cancel his team's spring game in part because of concerns that other programs would use the event to poach players off his roster.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell excited about having first padded session of 2025 spring practice

NCAA Football: Florida State HC Mike Norvell - Source: Imagn

After Florida State's second spring practice session came to a close on Thursday, Mike Norvell spoke to reporters and expressed his excitement about having the team's first padded session on Saturday:

Ad

"I'm obviously excited about Saturday being the first padded day to, you know, start to continue to pour in and showcase some of the physicality that these guys have been working to develop. And, you know, you'd see them go put it on display."

Florida State hired Norvell in December 2019. Since then, he has posted a 33-27 record with the Seminoles.

The 2024 season was a disaster for FSU as the program recorded a dismal 2-10 record, the program's worst since 1974. Norvell will be aiming to turn things around in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.