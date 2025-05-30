"Florida State is the program I'm watching the most": CFB insider gives Mike Norvell his flowers for loading FSU roster ahead of 2025

On3 college football insider Steve Wiltfong believes there is a possibility Keisean Henderson ends up at Florida State. Henderson verbally committed to the Houston Cougars earlier this week.

Speaking on the "On3 Recruits" channel on Thursday, the insider mentioned why he believes the Florida State Seminoles have a chance at landing the No. 4 quarterback on 247 Sports' ranking.

"Florida State is the program that right now I'm probably watching the most if you are talking about Keisean Henderson flipping. I think that the Seminoles is a program that has created some intrigue with him.

"With the relationship with (quarterbacks coach) Tony Tokarz, what Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have been able to do at the position. The success that they had two seasons ago with Jordan Travis and the environment around the program," Steve Wiltfong said.

Tokarz and head coach Mike Norvell turned Jordan Travis into an elite quarterback before a serious injury cut his 2023 season and his career short.

At 6-3, 185 pounds, with good mobility, Keisean Henderson has a similar size and athletic ability to Travis. Perhaps he could flourish in the same way under the same coaching staff.

Norvell's job security could be the wild card. While the head coach led the Seminoles to an undefeated regular season in 2023, the program is coming off a 2-10 season. Florida State was one of the most disappointing programs in the nation.

The head coach's seat might be hot this year, especially if the Noles get off to another slow start, which could affect recruiting. But if they bounce back, perhaps Keisean Henderson could be more inclined to flip his commitment.

Keisean Henderson is visiting Florida State next month

Quarterback Keisean Henderson is visiting Tallahassee on Jun. 9. The Spring, Texas, native doesn't have any other visits listed at the time.

While Henderson committed to the Houston Cougars in May, other schools have come calling, including Texas and Texas A&M.

One of the reasons the elite prospect committed to Willie Fritz's squad was that they offered the player the quarterback position. While other schools may have viewed him as a multipositional prospect, the latest suitors seem to be interested in having him play under center.

With the December signing day still far away, the school still has a chance at landing the talented player.

