Despite heading into the Orange Bowl game without almost a dozen scholarship players, Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn believes that the team is still as good as it was before. Quarterback Tate Rodermaker, who served as the backup to Jordan Travis, announced that he was entering the transfer portal ahead of the bowl game. This led to the team putting their trust in Glenn as the starting signal-caller.

After being snubbed from a playoff berth despite being the undefeated ACC Champions, the Orange Bowl game against Georgia is a good opportunity for the Seminoles to prove that they can compete against SEC teams.

In a recent interview, Brock Glenn talked about how the Seminoles have already played the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers from the SEC this season and won both of them. Thus, Glenn believes that the team has the potential to beat the Bulldogs as well in the Bowl game:

"We've played two SEC teams and won both of them. LSU and Florida. So, you can say what you want about the SEC but we're just as good. Both teams are top in the country. So, this will be a good and exciting matchup."

But the game against Georgia in the Orange Bowl is going to be the toughest showdown this season for Florida State. The Bulldogs have not lost to a non-conference game since 2019 and the Seminoles will be without key players who were a part of the team during their games against Florida and LSU.

Coach Mike Norvell has a real task at hand to come up with a new game plan if he wants to remain undefeated for this year, and Brock Glenn will have to use this opportunity to prove his worth and establish himself as a rising talent in the program.

Brock Glenn's Florida State career

Coming out of Lausanne Collegiate School, Brock Glenn initially committed to play for Ohio State but later flipped his commitment to join the Florida State Seminoles. He began his journey with the Seminoles as a third-string quarterback behind Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker.

Despite this, Glenn saw limited time on the field and recorded 90 passing yards as a freshman. Now with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at his disposal, can the young quarterback fill the shoes of the team's star Jordan Travis?

