Florida State Round 1 2024 NFL Draft picks: Full list of player selections from the Seminoles ft. Jared Verse

The Florida State Seminoles had a strong season in 2023, finishing with a 13-1 record.

The Seminoles finished the regular season with an undefeated record, however, after being snubbed from the College Football Playoff, they sat everyone and were subsequently blown out in the Orange Bowl. Take a look at each Florida State player drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Florida State Round 1 2024 NFL Draft picks: Full list of player selections from the Seminoles

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Jared Verse was the only member of the Florida State Seminoles to hear his name called in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The defensive end was selected 19th overall by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams tied for the ninth-fewest sacks in the entire league last season. Meanwhile, they lost three-time Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time First-Team All-Pro Aaron Donald to retirement last month. Verse, who plays outside and has the ability to shift inside, will look to help subset the loss.