Florida State's 5-star CB Chauncey Kennon shares delightful promise he made as a 6-year-old via latest post

Five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon joined Florida State’s 2026 recruiting class in early July, choosing the Seminoles over top programs like Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Oregon. The Florida native stars on both sides of the ball at Booker High School, playing wide receiver and cornerback.
An injury kept Kennon off the field for a part of his junior year in 2024, but he's now focused on making a strong return for his senior season. His determination is nothing new, as he has carried a sense of optimism since childhood.
On Wednesday, Kennon shared a note on X that he wrote at age six, outlining his early dream:
"My dream is to become an NFL football player. The reason why I want to be a NFL football player is because I love to play football. And how I am going to do that is by getting grades up higher and higher. And also when I grow up I want to play for the Green Bay Packers."
Kennon is the No. 2 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 27 recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Recruiting. He was also named a 2026 Navy All-American.
Despite missing time in 2024, Kennon made a strong impact as a junior, recording 33 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one interception. On offense, he hauled in 10 catches for 217 yards and six touchdowns.
Chauncey Kennon shares the reasons behind his commitment to Florida State
On July 6, Chauncey Kennon became the third five-star recruit to pledge to Florida State during Mike Norvell’s time as coach in Tallahassee. In a post-commitment interview with 247Sports, Kennon explained what led to his decision:
“It was a place that truly felt like home to me. There was nothing that went wrong. Everything was top-tier for me. My experience was A-1. So I feel like there was no debating where I was going to go. I knew the whole time.
"It feels like a weight is finally off my shoulder. But really, I'm tuned in to the next season. Because that's going to be where I really punch my ticket into going up there and show them what I can do for real."
Kennon is the No. 1 recruit in Florida State’s 2026 class. If his pledge holds, he will become the first five-star to sign with the Seminoles since 2023. FSU has 22 committed players in the 2026 cycle, ranking No. 14 in the nation.
