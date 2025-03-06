Florida State transfer Marvin Jones Jr. shares thought process behind Oklahoma decision

Marvin Jones Jr. transferred from Florida State to Oklahoma as the star pass rusher is looking for a bigger role.

Jones was a five-star recruit as a prospect and originally began his career at Georgia. However, he transferred to FSU for one season but didn't have as much of an impact as expected.

After the Seminoles' disappointing season, Jones entered the portal and landed at Oklahoma. He picked the Sooners over Texas and Penn State.

“Norman just felt like home and obviously coach Venables is a mastermind on defense," Jones said on why he transferred to Oklahoma.

Jones has one year left of college eligibility. After two years at Georgia, where he had a minimal role, he transferred to FSU.

With the Seminoles, Jones had 25 tackles, 4 sacks, and one forced fumble as he didn't have much of an impact as expected.

Jones is the son of Marvin, Sr. who was a two-time All-American linebacker at Florida State and winner of 1992 Butkus and Lombardi Awards. He ended up playing 11 seasons in the NFL for the New York Jets.

Brent Venables will call defensive plays at Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners have struggled the last couple of years and now head coach Brent Venables will be calling the defensive plays.

Venables has been the Sooners' coach since 2022, going 22-17, and he hopes calling the defensive play will help turn it around.

“Why am I going to call the defense? Because I’m good at it,” Venables said, via Yahoo. “And I’m confident at it. And we’ve got a great staff. If I’m going to be successful, the players are going to be successful, the product is going to be what we want it to be, it’s going to be because of all of us.

"And somebody’s got to lead it. I did that in 2023, we made improvement, in some areas not as much as we wanted, so I know what that looks like and managing gameday and in-season, out of season, the meeting room, practice field, all those things, I know what that looks like.”

With Venables calling the defensive plays, he has reformed his defense through the transfer portal and Marvin Jones Jr. is expected to be a big part of it.

