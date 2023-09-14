Florida State vs. Boston College Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The No.3-ranked Florida State Seminoles will visit the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in the first game of Atlantic Coast Conference play for both teams.

The Seminoles are 2-0 after big victories over the LSU Tigers and Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, while the Eagles are 1-1 after falling to the Northern Illinois Huskies and bouncing back against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Florida State vs. Boston College game details

Gamee: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 16, noon EST

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Florida State vs. Boston College betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Florida State Seminoles -26.5(-110) Over 47.5(-110) -4000 Boston College Eagles +26.5(-110) Under 47.5(-110) +1400

Florida State vs. Boston College key stats

The Florida State Seminoles have averaged 55.5 points per game, which ranks fourth out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank tied for 25th in passing offense and 22nd in rushing offense. The Seminoles have allowed 18.5 points per game, which ranks 53rd. Their passing defense ranks tied for 95th while their rushing defense ranks tied for 58th.

Florida State is led by Mike Norvell, who is in his fourth season and has a 20-16 record with the Seminoles. He spent the previous four seasons leading the Memphis Tigers to a 38-16 mark.

The Boston College Eagles have averaged 27.5 ppg, which ranks 79th. They rank 106th in passing offense and 54th in rushing offense. The Eagles have allowed 27.5 ppg, which ranks 94th. Their passing defense ranks 24th while their rushing defense is 54th.

Boston College is led by Jeff Hafley, who is in his fourth season. He has led the Eagles to a 16-21 record. He is in his first gig as a head coach after several stops as a defensive backs coach in college and the NFL.

Florida State vs. Boston College betting prediction

The Florida State Seminoles have been one of the best teams in college football through the first two weeks of the season. Meanwhile, the Boston College Eagles were defeated by a Group of Five opponent before barely squeaking past a nonmajor opponent in Week 2. Look for the Seminoles to continue their strong start as they win by at least 27 points to begin ACC play.

Pick: Florida State Seminoles -26.5 (-110)