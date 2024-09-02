Florida State vs Boston College Prediction & Betting Tips - September 2 | College Football Week 1

Week 1 of college football is set to conclude on Monday night as the Florida State Seminoles host the Boston College Eagles. The game will be at Doak Campbell Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be shown on ESPN.

Florida State dropped its game in Week 0 as the Seminoles were upset 24-21 in Ireland. Meanwhile, the Eagles were 7-6 last year, including their win in the Fenway Bowl.

Florida State vs Boston College: Prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florida State is coming off a very disappointing loss to Georgia Tech, in a game where quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled. He did not throw for a touchdown and finished the game going 19-for-27 for 193 yards.

Trending

However, FSU coach Mike Norvell was pleased with some things Uiagalelei did but knows the QB has to be better.

"I thought DJ did some good things. Was really a great job there in that fourth-quarter drive," Norvell said, via Noles247. "Had some fourth down calls and some tougher situations. And I thought he delivered that moment. There's a couple of drives in the third quarter, there's some opportunities that we're going to be able to grow from and at the end of the day we have to be more explosive.

"And that's not just going to one player. That's going to all of us... So obviously we'll have to continue to work and go get better at that. DJ did some really good things, but then obviously some things that we need to improve on."

The Seminoles will play in front of their fans at home which should give them a boost. However, Boston College's returning QB Thomas Castellanos gives the offense familiarity.

Both teams should look to run the ball quite often, while it's likely that Uiagalelei will use his legs more than he did in Week 0.

Ultimately, FSU has something to prove and the offense should be able to find more success at home.

Prediction: FSU 34, Boston College 14

Florida State vs Boston College: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida State -16.5 (-112)

Tip 2: Under 50 points -112

Tip 3: Roydell Williams over 70 rushing yards (-115)

Tip 4: Thomas Castellanos over 0.5 passing touchdowns (-165)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.