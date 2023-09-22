Florida State vs. Clemson Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The No. 4-ranked Florida State Seminoles will visit the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the second game of Atlantic Coast Conference play for both teams.

The Seminoles are 3-0 after victories over the LSU Tigers, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and Boston College Eagles. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 2-1 after falling to the Duke Blue Devils and bouncing back against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and Florida Atlantic Owls.

Florida State vs. Clemson game details

Gamee: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon EST

Venue: Frank Howard Field at Clemson Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Florida State vs. Clemson betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Florida State Seminoles -2.5(-110) Over 55.5(-110) -134 Clemson Tigers +2.5(-110) Under 55.5(-110) +112

Florida State vs. Clemson key stats

The Florida State Seminoles have averaged 47.3 points per game, which ranks seventh out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 38th in passing offense and 36th in rushing offense. The Seminoles have allowed 22.0 points per game, which ranks 64th. Their passing defense ranks 108th, while their rushing defense ranks 64th.

Florida State is led by Mike Norvell, who is in his fourth season and has a 21-16 record with the Seminoles. He spent the previous four seasons leading the Memphis Tigers to a 38-16 mark.

The Clemson Tigers have averaged 40.3 ppg, which ranks 20th. They rank 39th in passing offense and are tied for 15th in rushing offense. The Tigers have allowed 19.7 ppg, which ranks 50th. Their passing defense ranks ninth, while their rushing defense is 34th.

Clemson is led by Dabo Swinney, who is in his 16th season with the team. He has led the Tigers to a 163-40 record. He is in his first gig as a head coach after serving as a wide receivers coach and tight end coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide and a wide receivers coach for Clemson.

Florida State vs. Clemson betting prediction

The Florida State Seminoles have been one of the best teams in college football through the first two weeks of the season. Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers struggled against the only Power Five opponent they have played thus far, losing to the Duke Blue Devils.

While Clemson is likely a better team than they have shown, they will have their hands full against a Florida State team that could contend for the College Football Playoff. Look for the Seminoles to win by at least three points.

Pick: Florida State Seminoles -2.5 (-110)