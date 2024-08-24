Florida State vs Georgia Tech Weather Update: Dublin Forecast for Week 0 Matchup

The 2024 college football season kicks off in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Florida State Seminoles in a Week 0 matchup. However, expectations are that due to weather conditions in Dublin, the game may be cut short.

Aviva Stadium will host the contest as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The stadium has quite a bit of NCAA football history attached to it and is capable of seating 49,000 people.

As the game prepares to kick off and both teams get done with their warmups, a factor that becomes more and more prominent in the potential outcome of the game is the weather in Dublin.

While Georgia Tech coach Brent Key claimed that the game is "just like any other" for the team, no August day in Atlanta resembles the weather Dublin experiences this time of year. The temperature alone, a projected 55 degrees Fahrenheit, is considerably colder than Atlanta.

"At the end of the day, our job is to come up here and prepare a football team to come play a football game and hopefully come out victorious. Other than being on a flight a little bit longer than we would some other times, that’s it," Key said.

The big weather forecast for today suggests a possibly gloomy end to the game. Here's what it said.

Weather forecast for Dublin, Ireland, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic

August is usually the tail-end of the summer season in Ireland, an already famously rainy country. The usual rainfall during this season is just about 100-130mm per month. Dublin's weather forecast for Saturday is occasional high-speed winds in addition to moderate precipitation.

The big question is, what are the chances of rain during the game? Well, the expected time for the same is around half an hour after the game starts, at 12:30 ET. Thus, it remains to be seen whether or not we'll even be able to see a full game played, as heavy rainfall could cause it to be cut short.

