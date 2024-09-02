Florida State Week 1 injury report: Updates on Hykeem Williams, Landen Thomas and more

The Florida State Seminoles will play their second game of the 2024 college football season on Monday. Florida State hosts Boston College on September 2 to conclude Week 1.

In Week 0, Florida State suffered a 24-21 upset loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. The Seminoles enter Week 1 as a sizeable 16.5-point favorite, but FSU is dealing with some key injuries.

Florida State Seminoles injury report Week 1

With the college football season still young, Florida State only has three players dealing with injuries.

Hykeem Williams, WR

Hykeem Williams was a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 and is entering his sophomore college season.

Williams appeared in eight games last year, but he missed FSU's Week 0 game and ahead of Week 1, the wide receiver is probable, according to coach Mike Norvell.

"We'll see how Hykeem progresses through this week," Norvell said, via NoleGameday.com. "We're hopeful that he'll be available but obviously that's something that's going to have to see throughout the course of the week. He is progressing."

With the Seminoles last season, he recorded four receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Landen Thomas, TE

Florida State tight end Landen Thomas is questionable to play in Week 1 due to an undisclosed injury. Thomas, a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, did not play in Florida State's Week 0 game due to the injury.

If Thomas can't go, FSU will remain with Kyle Morlock as the team's starting tight end.

Destyn Hill, WR

Destyn Hill is out for the season due to a knee injury he sustained in spring practice.

"He's going to be out for the season," Norvell said of Hill, via Rivals.com. "It's unfortunate that that happens. I've really liked his mindset, his approach. Even here early in the process of his rehabilitation.

"He's really attacking what this year can be. Even from the mental aspect of it, continuing to learn, continuing to grow. I have a high belief of what his future is going to be here. He was showing tremendous flashes there in spring ball. Just unfortunate that the injury he has is going to keep him out for the season that's ahead."

Hill was entering his sophomore season and was expected to have a bigger role in the offense. In his freshman season, he caught six passes for 87 yards.

