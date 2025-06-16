"Florida stays owning Miami OMG" - CFB fans in disbelief as Billy Napier lands 6'6" star by pipping Mario Cristobal and Penn State's James Franklin

Billy Napier's Florida landed a commitment from offensive tackle Javarii Luckas as part of the Class of 2026 on Monday.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound prospect from Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, Florida, chose the Gators over offers from Mario Cristobal's Miami, James Franklin's Penn State and Rich Rodriguez's West Virginia.
Soon after Luckas committed his future to Florida, fans on social media had wild reactions, with some mocking Cristobal and Miami.
"Florida stays owning Miami omg," one tweeted.
"Mario Cristobal Posterized," another added.
"Get in the locker Mario!" A third commented.
A few others hyped Napier and Florida.
"Talk to your friends and family about the generational run Billy Napier is on," one added.
"I spoke too soon. Billy can’t be stopped on the trail," a user added.
"SUN BELT BILLY STRIKES AGAIN," a fan tweeted.
Luckas sealed his commitment to Florida after a visit to Gainesville this weekend. He met with Gators' assistant offensive lineman coach John Decoster and has ties with the in-state program.
Earlier in June, Luckas spoke to "Gators Online" about the developmental program at Florida.
“Like I said about the development at Florida,” Luckas said. “I love that. They are good at getting those underdog types to the NFL. That’s why they’re the top one for me. I want to be at a school that can develop O-line to the NFL, and Florida is good at that. My cousin (Kelvin Taylor) went there, so that’s another reason too.”
It will be interesting to see how Luckas fits in Florida's offensive line in 2026.
Florida AD Scott Stricklin showers praise on Billy Napier ahead of 2025 season
In May, Florida's athletic director, Scott Stricklin, heaped praise on Billy Napier when he appeared on the "Paul Finebaum Show." Stricklin explained how Napier led the team through a challenging 2024 season.
"It was a challenging football season, and it was incredibly rewarding the way they finished," Stricklin said. "I give Billy Napier a lot of credit. You know, Billy, he's as solid an individual as you will find in this profession."
Napier was on the hot seat in November, when the team was amid a 4-4 record, following losses to Georgia and Texas. However, the Gators closed the season with four wins in a row.
It will be interesting to see how Napier guides Florida in his fourth year with the program.
Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place