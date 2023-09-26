Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction & Betting Tips - September 30 | College Football Week 5

The No. 22-ranked Florida Gators will visit the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in the second game of Southeastern Conference play for both teams.

The Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC) fell in their season opener to the Utah Utes before bouncing back against the McNeese State Cowboys, Tennessee Volunteers and Charlotte 49ers. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) beat the Ball State Cardinals, Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Akron Zips and Vanderbilt Commodores.

Florida vs. Kentucky game details

Matchup: Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 30, noon EST

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Florida Gators +2.5(-110) Over 46.5(-110) +140 Kentucky Wildcats -2.5(-110) Under 46.5(-110) -160

Florida vs. Kentucky Key Stats

The Florida Gators have averaged 27.8 points per game through their first four games, which ranks 78th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 55th in passing offense and 56th in rushing offense. The Gators have allowed 13.5 ppg, which ranks 19th. Their passing defense ranks 15th while their rushing defense is 14th.

Florida is led by Billy Napier, who is in his second season. Napier has led the Gators to a 9-8 record. He previously spent four seasons coaching the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, leading them to a 40-12 record.

The Kentucky Wildcats have averaged 38.0 ppg, which ranks 25th. They rank tied for 46th in passing offense and 93rd in rushing offense. The Wildcats have allowed 15.5 ppg, which ranks 21st. Their passing defense ranks 61st while their rushing defense ranks ninth.

Kentucky is led by Mark Stoops, who is now in his 11th season. He has led the Wildcats to a 70-59 record. Stoops is in his first head coaching gig as he previously served as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator at multiple stops.

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Prediction

The Florida Gators have looked like a formidable team after a tough season-opening loss to the Utah Utes, who are now ranked 10th in the nation. While the Kentucky Wildcats are undefeated through four games, they have yet to face a challenge. That changes this week as they will face ranked opponents in their next four, and five out of their next six, games.

Look for the Gators to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season as they win this one outright.

Pick: Florida Gators ML (+140)