Florida vs LSU injury report, predictions & betting tips (Week 3)| 2025 college football season

In one of the highly anticipated encounters in Week 3, No. 3 LSU (2-0) will host Florida (1-1) on Saturday night as both teams get their SEC schedules underway.

The Tigers will look to continue their brilliant start to the 2025 college football season after upsetting Clemson at Death Valley in their season opener and defeating Louisiana Tech last week.

The Gators, meanwhile, will seek a return to winning ways following a disappointing loss to USF in Week 2, which followed an impressive shutout victory against LIU on the opening day.

Here's a look at the injury report of both teams.

Florida vs LSU Injury Report

Florida Injury Report

Michai Boireau, DL

Boireau has been ruled out of the game against the Bulldogs this weekend. While the defensive lineman didn't feature in the injury report on Wednesday, he was listed as questionable on Thursday before being subsequently ruled out on Friday.

Dallas Wilson, WR

Wilson is said to be dealing with an injury on his left leg, which will sideline him for the Week 3 game. The freshman is anticipated to play an important role for the Gators this season but is yet to make his debut.

Florida will also be without a significant number of players when it makes the trip to Baton Rouge. These include guard Fletcher Westphal, tight end Scott Isacks, cornerback Michael Caraway Jr., defensive lineman LJ McCray, running back Treyaun Webb and wide receiver Kahleil Jackson.

LSU Injury Report

Destyn Hill, WR

Hill fractured his hand in the season opener against Clemson and missed the Week 2 game against USF. While his status remains uncertain, the wide receiver is likely to suit up for the Tigers on Saturday.

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Green left the game against Louisiana Tech in Week 2 after spraining his MCL. The tight end is listed as questionable for the game, causing some concerns for LSU’s offense.

”He caught some balls today, moving around," Kelly said of what Green was able to do at practice on Thursday. "He's probably going to be a game-time decision. He's not where we need him to be today, but we still have some time."

LSU has also listed its starting center, Braelin Moore, as questionable for the Week 3 game. Defensive lineman Zion Williams is, however, ruled out of the highly anticipated encounter.

Florida vs LSU prediction

After Florida suffered an upset to USF in Week 2, the hype around the team has dropped significantly. And with LSU still building on the momentum of the opening day win against Clemson, they are well-positioned to come out victorious in the game on Saturday night.

The Tigers are a 7-point favorite for the game and will be counting on an electric atmosphere in Baton Rouge to secure the victory. Alabama ended the night game winning streak under Brian Kelly at home last season but will look to restart the streak this weekend.

Winner: LSU

