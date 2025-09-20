Florida vs. Miami projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season
In a highly anticipated in-state rivalry encounter, No.4 Miami (3-0) will welcome Florida (1-2) to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday night.
The Gators are coming off a 20-10 loss to SEC rival LSU, adding further disappointment to the team's start to the season. They will be looking to avoid three straight defeats after suffering an upset at the hands of USF in Week 2.
The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have had an astonishing start to the season. They are coming off a 49-12 win over USF in Week, with their most notable win coming against Notre Dame in Week 1.
The two teams met in Gainesville in the opener last season, with Miami coming out with a 41-17 win. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series in the in-state rivalry with a 29-27 record. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here's a look at the projected starting lineup for both teams.
Florida’s projected starting lineup
Offense
Position
No.
Player
WR-X
3
Wilson III, Eugene RS SO
WR-Z
9
Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR
WR-Y
8
Brown III, Vernell FR
LT
58
Barber, Austin RS SR
LG
77
Harris, Knijeah JR
C
66
Slaughter, Jake RS SR
RG
70
George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR
RT
53
Lovett, Bryce RS SO
TE
89
Hansen, Hayden RS JR
QB
2
Lagway, DJ SO
RB
13
Baugh, Jadan SO
Defense
Position
No.
Player
DE
94
Sapp, Tyreak RS SR
NT
95
Lyons, Jamari RS JR
DT
88
Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR
JACK
34
Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR
WLB
5
Graham, Myles SO
MLB
10
Howard, Grayson JR/TR
LCB
27
Johnson, Dijon JR
SS
14
Castell, Jordan JR
FS
18
Thornton, Bryce JR
RCB
28
Moore, Devin SR
NB
0
Denson, Sharif JR
Special Teams
Position
No.
Player
PT
19
Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR
PK
29
Smack, Trey SR
KO
29
Smack, Trey SR
LS
42
Underwood, Rocco RS SR
H
19
Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR
PR
8
Brown III, Vernell FR
KR
8
Brown III, Vernell FR
Miami projected starting lineup
Offense
Pos
No.
Player
WR-X
7
Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR
WR-Z
0
Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
WR-H
10
Toney, Malachi FR
LT
70
Bell, Markel SR/TR
LG
78
McCoy, Matthew RS JR
C
52
Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR
RG
73
Cooper, Anez SR
RT
61
Mauigoa, Francis JR
TE-Y
87
Bauman, Alex SR/TR
TE-F
9
Lofton, Elija SO
QB
11
Beck, Carson RS SR/TR
RB
4
Fletcher Jr., Mark JR
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
LDE
4
Bain Jr., Rueben JR
LDT
11
Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR
RDT
99
Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR
RDE
3
Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR
WLB
1
Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR
MLB
31
Bissainthe, Wesley SR
LCB
29
Frederique Jr., OJ SO
SS
8
Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR
FS
7
Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR
RCB
2
Brown, Damari RS SO
NB
0
Scott, Keionte SR/TR
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
PT
94
Joyce, Dylan JR
PK
45
Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR
KO
38
Davis, Carter SR/TR
LS
46
Booker, Adam RS JR/TR
H
94
Joyce, Dylan JR
PR
0
Scott, Keionte SR/TR
KR
0
Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
Florida depth chart
Offense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
3
Wilson III, Eugene RS SO
10
Hawkins, Tank SO
83
Wade, Jackson RS SO
WR-Z
9
Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR
11
Mizell, Aidan RS SO
14
Tounkara, Muizz FR
WR-Y
8
Brown III, Vernell FR
4
Abrams, TJ RS FR
30
Spierto, Taylor RS SR
0
Montgomery, Naeshaun FR
LT
58
Barber, Austin RS SR
76
Faircloth, Mark RS FR
LG
77
Harris, Knijeah JR
75
Waites, Kamryn RS SR/TR
C
66
Slaughter, Jake RS SR
50
Zandamela, Jason RS FR
59
Clem, Hayden RS SR
RG
70
George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR
71
Kearney, Roderick RS SO
RT
53
Lovett, Bryce RS SO
63
Jones, Caden RS SO
TE
89
Hansen, Hayden RS JR
86
Livingston, Tony JR
7
Jackson, Amir RS FR
QB
2
Lagway, DJ SO
17
Jones Jr., Tramell FR
15
Bailey, Harrison GR/TR
RB
13
Baugh, Jadan SO
24
Jackson, Ja'Kobi RS SR/TR
21
Daniels, KD RS FR
20
Clark, Duke FR
25
Rubio, Anthony RS SO
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
DE
94
Sapp, Tyreak RS SR
24
James, Kamran JR
49
Wiggins, Jalen FR
NT
95
Lyons, Jamari RS JR
93
Boireau, Michai SO
96
Brown, Tarvorise RS SO/TR
97
Mbatchou, Joseph FR
DT
88
Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR
90
Bett, Brendan RS SO/TR
33
Taylor Jr., Brien SR/TR
91
McCloud, Jeramiah FR
JACK
34
Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR
11
McCray, LJ SO
22
Asare, Kofi RS JR/TR
15
Woods, Jayden FR
WLB
5
Graham, Myles SO
8
Chiles, Aaron SO
44
Johnson, Myles FR
MLB
10
Howard, Grayson JR/TR
29
Robinson, Jaden JR
7
Jackson, Ty FR
LCB
27
Johnson, Dijon JR
4
Foster, Teddy RS FR
26
Grimsley, Jamroc RS FR
6
Flowers, J'Vari FR
3
Konanbanny, Onis FR
SS
14
Castell, Jordan JR
43
Allen Jr., Alfonzo RS JR/TR
2
Hayward, Lagonza FR
FS
18
Thornton, Bryce JR
9
Stubbs, Drake FR
RCB
28
Moore, Devin SR
25
McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR
16
Caraway Jr., Micheal RS SR/TR
12
Hanks III, Ben FR
NB
0
Denson, Sharif JR
13
Gates, Aaron RS SO
23
Davis, Josiah RS FR
Special Team
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
PT
19
Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR
46
Craig, Hayden FR
38
Inglis, Nicholas RS FR
PK
29
Smack, Trey SR
40
Rabasco, Brandon RS FR
47
Noel, Evan FR
KO
29
Smack, Trey SR
40
Rabasco, Brandon RS FR
47
Noel, Evan FR
LS
42
Underwood, Rocco RS SR
39
Mulhern, Mack FR
H
19
Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR
46
Craig, Hayden FR
38
Inglis, Nicholas RS FR
PR
8
Brown III, Vernell FR
10
Hawkins, Tank SO
3
Wilson III, Eugene RS SO
KR
8
Brown III, Vernell FR
13
Baugh, Jadan SO
10
Hawkins, Tank SO
Miami depth chart
Offense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
7
Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR
1
Trader, Joshisa SO
13
Upshaw, Daylyn FR
12
Carr, Ny SO
WR-Z
0
Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
3
Moore, Joshua FR
18
Robinson, Chance SO
WR-H
10
Toney, Malachi FR
5
Joseph, Ray Ray JR
17
Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR
LT
70
Bell, Markel SR/TR
63
Okunlola, Samson RS SO
LG
78
McCoy, Matthew RS JR
76
Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR
C
52
Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR
65
Alofaituli, Seuseu FR
55
Francavilla, Nino SO
RG
73
Cooper, Anez SR
66
Buchanan, Max FR
77
Minaya, Juan RS FR
RT
61
Mauigoa, Francis JR
62
Kinsler IV, Tommy RS SO
79
Plazz, Deryc RS FR
TE-Y
87
Bauman, Alex SR/TR
19
Schott, Brock FR
84
Nickel, Jack RS JR/TR
TE-F
9
Lofton, Elija SO
88
Gilbert, Luka FR
44
Ruskavich, Owen RS SO
QB
11
Beck, Carson RS SR/TR
8
Williams, Emory RS SO
16
Nickel, Luke FR
15
Anderson, Judd RS FR
RB
4
Fletcher Jr., Mark JR
6
Brown, CharMar RS SO/TR
2
Lyle, Jordan SO
25
Wheatley-Humphrey, Chris RS FR
22
Pringle Jr., Girard FR
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
LDE
4
Bain Jr., Rueben JR
18
Blount, Armondo SO
35
Scroggins III, Herbert FR
14
Lowe, Hayden FR
LDT
11
Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR
93
Simpson, Donta FR
90
Russell, Daylen RS FR
RDT
99
Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR
5
Scott, Justin SO
RDE
3
Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR
9
Bryant, Malik JR
12
Lightfoot, Marquise SO
33
Pickett, Booker RS FR
WLB
1
Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR
32
Bonner, Kamal RS SO/TR
30
Wiley Jr., Kellen FR
MLB
31
Bissainthe, Wesley SR
10
Aguirre Jr., Raul JR
41
Smith, Chase RS SR
21
Alderman, Jaylin RS SR/TR
LCB
29
Frederique Jr., OJ SO
24
O'Connor, Ethan RS SO/TR
20
Ewald Jr., Chris FR
19
Brantley, Charles RS SR/TR
SS
8
Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR
23
Day, Dylan SO
22
Pruitt, Cam SO
FS
7
Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR
13
Fitzgerald, Bryce FR
15
Williams, Markeith RS JR
RCB
2
Brown, Damari RS SO
6
Lucas, Xavier SO/TR
16
Antoine, Ja'Boree FR
NB
0
Scott, Keionte SR/TR
28
Taylor, Isaiah RS SR/TR
36
Kelly, Nick RS JR
Special Teams
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
PT
94
Joyce, Dylan JR
96
Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR
PK
45
Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR
38
Davis, Carter SR/TR
97
Rocha, Will RS SO
KO
38
Davis, Carter SR/TR
45
Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR
97
Rocha, Will RS SO
LS
46
Booker, Adam RS JR/TR
54
Donovan, Michael RS SR/TR
H
94
Joyce, Dylan JR
PR
0
Scott, Keionte SR/TR
5
Joseph, Ray Ray JR
10
Toney, Malachi FR
KR
0
Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
0
Scott, Keionte SR/TR
2
Lyle, Jordan SO
How to watch Florida vs Miami? TV Channel and livestream details for the Week 4 game
The game between Week 4 Florida and Miami will be live on ABC. Fans can also catch up with the encounter with livestreaming options like ESPN+ and FuboTV.
