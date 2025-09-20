Florida vs. Miami projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

In a highly anticipated in-state rivalry encounter, No.4 Miami (3-0) will welcome Florida (1-2) to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday night.

The Gators are coming off a 20-10 loss to SEC rival LSU, adding further disappointment to the team's start to the season. They will be looking to avoid three straight defeats after suffering an upset at the hands of USF in Week 2.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have had an astonishing start to the season. They are coming off a 49-12 win over USF in Week, with their most notable win coming against Notre Dame in Week 1.

The two teams met in Gainesville in the opener last season, with Miami coming out with a 41-17 win. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series in the in-state rivalry with a 29-27 record. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the projected starting lineup for both teams.

Florida’s projected starting lineup

Offense

Position No. Player WR-X 3 Wilson III, Eugene RS SO WR-Z 9 Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR WR-Y 8 Brown III, Vernell FR LT 58 Barber, Austin RS SR LG 77 Harris, Knijeah JR C 66 Slaughter, Jake RS SR RG 70 George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR RT 53 Lovett, Bryce RS SO TE 89 Hansen, Hayden RS JR QB 2 Lagway, DJ SO RB 13 Baugh, Jadan SO

Defense

Position No. Player DE 94 Sapp, Tyreak RS SR NT 95 Lyons, Jamari RS JR DT 88 Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR JACK 34 Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR WLB 5 Graham, Myles SO MLB 10 Howard, Grayson JR/TR LCB 27 Johnson, Dijon JR SS 14 Castell, Jordan JR FS 18 Thornton, Bryce JR RCB 28 Moore, Devin SR NB 0 Denson, Sharif JR

Special Teams

Position No. Player PT 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR PK 29 Smack, Trey SR KO 29 Smack, Trey SR LS 42 Underwood, Rocco RS SR H 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR PR 8 Brown III, Vernell FR KR 8 Brown III, Vernell FR

Miami projected starting lineup

Offense

Pos No. Player WR-X 7 Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR WR-Z 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR WR-H 10 Toney, Malachi FR LT 70 Bell, Markel SR/TR LG 78 McCoy, Matthew RS JR C 52 Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR RG 73 Cooper, Anez SR RT 61 Mauigoa, Francis JR TE-Y 87 Bauman, Alex SR/TR TE-F 9 Lofton, Elija SO QB 11 Beck, Carson RS SR/TR RB 4 Fletcher Jr., Mark JR

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 LDE 4 Bain Jr., Rueben JR LDT 11 Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR RDT 99 Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR RDE 3 Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR WLB 1 Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR MLB 31 Bissainthe, Wesley SR LCB 29 Frederique Jr., OJ SO SS 8 Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR FS 7 Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR RCB 2 Brown, Damari RS SO NB 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 PT 94 Joyce, Dylan JR PK 45 Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR KO 38 Davis, Carter SR/TR LS 46 Booker, Adam RS JR/TR H 94 Joyce, Dylan JR PR 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR KR 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR

Florida depth chart

Offense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 3 Wilson III, Eugene RS SO 10 Hawkins, Tank SO 83 Wade, Jackson RS SO







WR-Z 9 Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR 11 Mizell, Aidan RS SO 14 Tounkara, Muizz FR







WR-Y 8 Brown III, Vernell FR 4 Abrams, TJ RS FR 30 Spierto, Taylor RS SR 0 Montgomery, Naeshaun FR



LT 58 Barber, Austin RS SR 76 Faircloth, Mark RS FR











LG 77 Harris, Knijeah JR 75 Waites, Kamryn RS SR/TR











C 66 Slaughter, Jake RS SR 50 Zandamela, Jason RS FR 59 Clem, Hayden RS SR







RG 70 George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR 71 Kearney, Roderick RS SO











RT 53 Lovett, Bryce RS SO 63 Jones, Caden RS SO











TE 89 Hansen, Hayden RS JR 86 Livingston, Tony JR 7 Jackson, Amir RS FR







QB 2 Lagway, DJ SO 17 Jones Jr., Tramell FR 15 Bailey, Harrison GR/TR







RB 13 Baugh, Jadan SO 24 Jackson, Ja'Kobi RS SR/TR 21 Daniels, KD RS FR 20 Clark, Duke FR 25 Rubio, Anthony RS SO

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 94 Sapp, Tyreak RS SR 24 James, Kamran JR 49 Wiggins, Jalen FR







NT 95 Lyons, Jamari RS JR 93 Boireau, Michai SO 96 Brown, Tarvorise RS SO/TR 97 Mbatchou, Joseph FR



DT 88 Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR 90 Bett, Brendan RS SO/TR 33 Taylor Jr., Brien SR/TR 91 McCloud, Jeramiah FR



JACK 34 Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR 11 McCray, LJ SO 22 Asare, Kofi RS JR/TR 15 Woods, Jayden FR



WLB 5 Graham, Myles SO 8 Chiles, Aaron SO 44 Johnson, Myles FR







MLB 10 Howard, Grayson JR/TR 29 Robinson, Jaden JR 7 Jackson, Ty FR







LCB 27 Johnson, Dijon JR 4 Foster, Teddy RS FR 26 Grimsley, Jamroc RS FR 6 Flowers, J'Vari FR 3 Konanbanny, Onis FR SS 14 Castell, Jordan JR 43 Allen Jr., Alfonzo RS JR/TR 2 Hayward, Lagonza FR







FS 18 Thornton, Bryce JR 9 Stubbs, Drake FR











RCB 28 Moore, Devin SR 25 McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR 16 Caraway Jr., Micheal RS SR/TR 12 Hanks III, Ben FR



NB 0 Denson, Sharif JR 13 Gates, Aaron RS SO 23 Davis, Josiah RS FR









Special Team

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 PT 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR 46 Craig, Hayden FR 38 Inglis, Nicholas RS FR PK 29 Smack, Trey SR 40 Rabasco, Brandon RS FR 47 Noel, Evan FR KO 29 Smack, Trey SR 40 Rabasco, Brandon RS FR 47 Noel, Evan FR LS 42 Underwood, Rocco RS SR 39 Mulhern, Mack FR



H 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR 46 Craig, Hayden FR 38 Inglis, Nicholas RS FR PR 8 Brown III, Vernell FR 10 Hawkins, Tank SO 3 Wilson III, Eugene RS SO KR 8 Brown III, Vernell FR 13 Baugh, Jadan SO 10 Hawkins, Tank SO

Miami depth chart

Offense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 7 Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR 1 Trader, Joshisa SO 13 Upshaw, Daylyn FR 12 Carr, Ny SO



WR-Z 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR 3 Moore, Joshua FR 18 Robinson, Chance SO







WR-H 10 Toney, Malachi FR 5 Joseph, Ray Ray JR 17 Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR







LT 70 Bell, Markel SR/TR 63 Okunlola, Samson RS SO











LG 78 McCoy, Matthew RS JR 76 Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR











C 52 Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR 65 Alofaituli, Seuseu FR 55 Francavilla, Nino SO







RG 73 Cooper, Anez SR 66 Buchanan, Max FR 77 Minaya, Juan RS FR







RT 61 Mauigoa, Francis JR 62 Kinsler IV, Tommy RS SO 79 Plazz, Deryc RS FR







TE-Y 87 Bauman, Alex SR/TR 19 Schott, Brock FR 84 Nickel, Jack RS JR/TR







TE-F 9 Lofton, Elija SO 88 Gilbert, Luka FR 44 Ruskavich, Owen RS SO







QB 11 Beck, Carson RS SR/TR 8 Williams, Emory RS SO 16 Nickel, Luke FR 15 Anderson, Judd RS FR



RB 4 Fletcher Jr., Mark JR 6 Brown, CharMar RS SO/TR 2 Lyle, Jordan SO 25 Wheatley-Humphrey, Chris RS FR 22 Pringle Jr., Girard FR

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 LDE 4 Bain Jr., Rueben JR 18 Blount, Armondo SO 35 Scroggins III, Herbert FR 14 Lowe, Hayden FR



LDT 11 Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR 93 Simpson, Donta FR 90 Russell, Daylen RS FR







RDT 99 Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR 5 Scott, Justin SO











RDE 3 Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR 9 Bryant, Malik JR 12 Lightfoot, Marquise SO 33 Pickett, Booker RS FR



WLB 1 Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR 32 Bonner, Kamal RS SO/TR 30 Wiley Jr., Kellen FR







MLB 31 Bissainthe, Wesley SR 10 Aguirre Jr., Raul JR 41 Smith, Chase RS SR 21 Alderman, Jaylin RS SR/TR



LCB 29 Frederique Jr., OJ SO 24 O'Connor, Ethan RS SO/TR 20 Ewald Jr., Chris FR 19 Brantley, Charles RS SR/TR



SS 8 Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR 23 Day, Dylan SO 22 Pruitt, Cam SO







FS 7 Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR 13 Fitzgerald, Bryce FR 15 Williams, Markeith RS JR







RCB 2 Brown, Damari RS SO 6 Lucas, Xavier SO/TR 16 Antoine, Ja'Boree FR







NB 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR 28 Taylor, Isaiah RS SR/TR 36 Kelly, Nick RS JR









Special Teams

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 PT 94 Joyce, Dylan JR 96 Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR



PK 45 Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR 38 Davis, Carter SR/TR 97 Rocha, Will RS SO KO 38 Davis, Carter SR/TR 45 Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR 97 Rocha, Will RS SO LS 46 Booker, Adam RS JR/TR 54 Donovan, Michael RS SR/TR



H 94 Joyce, Dylan JR







PR 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR 5 Joseph, Ray Ray JR 10 Toney, Malachi FR KR 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR 2 Lyle, Jordan SO

How to watch Florida vs Miami? TV Channel and livestream details for the Week 4 game

The game between Week 4 Florida and Miami will be live on ABC. Fans can also catch up with the encounter with livestreaming options like ESPN+ and FuboTV.

