  • College Football
  Florida vs. Miami projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

Florida vs. Miami projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 20, 2025 15:37 GMT
In a highly anticipated in-state rivalry encounter, No.4 Miami (3-0) will welcome Florida (1-2) to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday night.

The Gators are coming off a 20-10 loss to SEC rival LSU, adding further disappointment to the team's start to the season. They will be looking to avoid three straight defeats after suffering an upset at the hands of USF in Week 2.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have had an astonishing start to the season. They are coming off a 49-12 win over USF in Week, with their most notable win coming against Notre Dame in Week 1.

The two teams met in Gainesville in the opener last season, with Miami coming out with a 41-17 win. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series in the in-state rivalry with a 29-27 record. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the projected starting lineup for both teams.

Florida’s projected starting lineup

Offense

Position

No.

Player

WR-X

3

Wilson III, Eugene RS SO

WR-Z

9

Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR

WR-Y

8

Brown III, Vernell FR

LT

58

Barber, Austin RS SR

LG

77

Harris, Knijeah JR

C

66

Slaughter, Jake RS SR

RG

70

George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR

RT

53

Lovett, Bryce RS SO

TE

89

Hansen, Hayden RS JR

QB

2

Lagway, DJ SO

RB

13

Baugh, Jadan SO

Defense

Position

No.

Player

DE

94

Sapp, Tyreak RS SR

NT

95

Lyons, Jamari RS JR

DT

88

Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR

JACK

34

Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR

WLB

5

Graham, Myles SO

MLB

10

Howard, Grayson JR/TR

LCB

27

Johnson, Dijon JR

SS

14

Castell, Jordan JR

FS

18

Thornton, Bryce JR

RCB

28

Moore, Devin SR

NB

0

Denson, Sharif JR

Special Teams

Position

No.

Player

PT

19

Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR

PK

29

Smack, Trey SR

KO

29

Smack, Trey SR

LS

42

Underwood, Rocco RS SR

H

19

Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR

PR

8

Brown III, Vernell FR

KR

8

Brown III, Vernell FR

Miami projected starting lineup

Offense

Pos

No.

Player

WR-X

7

Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR

WR-Z

0

Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR

WR-H

10

Toney, Malachi FR

LT

70

Bell, Markel SR/TR

LG

78

McCoy, Matthew RS JR

C

52

Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR

RG

73

Cooper, Anez SR

RT

61

Mauigoa, Francis JR

TE-Y

87

Bauman, Alex SR/TR

TE-F

9

Lofton, Elija SO

QB

11

Beck, Carson RS SR/TR

RB

4

Fletcher Jr., Mark JR

Defense

Pos

No.

Player 1

LDE

4

Bain Jr., Rueben JR

LDT

11

Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR

RDT

99

Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR

RDE

3

Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR

WLB

1

Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR

MLB

31

Bissainthe, Wesley SR

LCB

29

Frederique Jr., OJ SO

SS

8

Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR

FS

7

Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR

RCB

2

Brown, Damari RS SO

NB

0

Scott, Keionte SR/TR

Defense

Pos

No.

Player 1

PT

94

Joyce, Dylan JR

PK

45

Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR

KO

38

Davis, Carter SR/TR

LS

46

Booker, Adam RS JR/TR

H

94

Joyce, Dylan JR

PR

0

Scott, Keionte SR/TR

KR

0

Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR

Florida depth chart

Offense

Pos

No.

Player 1

No

Player 2

No

Player 3

No

Player 4

No

Player 5

WR-X

3

Wilson III, Eugene RS SO

10

Hawkins, Tank SO

83

Wade, Jackson RS SO





WR-Z

9

Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR

11

Mizell, Aidan RS SO

14

Tounkara, Muizz FR





WR-Y

8

Brown III, Vernell FR

4

Abrams, TJ RS FR

30

Spierto, Taylor RS SR

0

Montgomery, Naeshaun FR



LT

58

Barber, Austin RS SR

76

Faircloth, Mark RS FR







LG

77

Harris, Knijeah JR

75

Waites, Kamryn RS SR/TR







C

66

Slaughter, Jake RS SR

50

Zandamela, Jason RS FR

59

Clem, Hayden RS SR





RG

70

George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR

71

Kearney, Roderick RS SO







RT

53

Lovett, Bryce RS SO

63

Jones, Caden RS SO







TE

89

Hansen, Hayden RS JR

86

Livingston, Tony JR

7

Jackson, Amir RS FR





QB

2

Lagway, DJ SO

17

Jones Jr., Tramell FR

15

Bailey, Harrison GR/TR





RB

13

Baugh, Jadan SO

24

Jackson, Ja'Kobi RS SR/TR

21

Daniels, KD RS FR

20

Clark, Duke FR

25

Rubio, Anthony RS SO

Defense

Pos

No.

Player 1

No

Player 2

No

Player 3

No

Player 4

No

Player 5

DE

94

Sapp, Tyreak RS SR

24

James, Kamran JR

49

Wiggins, Jalen FR





NT

95

Lyons, Jamari RS JR

93

Boireau, Michai SO

96

Brown, Tarvorise RS SO/TR

97

Mbatchou, Joseph FR



DT

88

Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR

90

Bett, Brendan RS SO/TR

33

Taylor Jr., Brien SR/TR

91

McCloud, Jeramiah FR



JACK

34

Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR

11

McCray, LJ SO

22

Asare, Kofi RS JR/TR

15

Woods, Jayden FR



WLB

5

Graham, Myles SO

8

Chiles, Aaron SO

44

Johnson, Myles FR





MLB

10

Howard, Grayson JR/TR

29

Robinson, Jaden JR

7

Jackson, Ty FR





LCB

27

Johnson, Dijon JR

4

Foster, Teddy RS FR

26

Grimsley, Jamroc RS FR

6

Flowers, J'Vari FR

3

Konanbanny, Onis FR

SS

14

Castell, Jordan JR

43

Allen Jr., Alfonzo RS JR/TR

2

Hayward, Lagonza FR





FS

18

Thornton, Bryce JR

9

Stubbs, Drake FR







RCB

28

Moore, Devin SR

25

McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR

16

Caraway Jr., Micheal RS SR/TR

12

Hanks III, Ben FR



NB

0

Denson, Sharif JR

13

Gates, Aaron RS SO

23

Davis, Josiah RS FR





Special Team

Pos

No.

Player 1

No

Player 2

No

Player 3

PT

19

Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR

46

Craig, Hayden FR

38

Inglis, Nicholas RS FR

PK

29

Smack, Trey SR

40

Rabasco, Brandon RS FR

47

Noel, Evan FR

KO

29

Smack, Trey SR

40

Rabasco, Brandon RS FR

47

Noel, Evan FR

LS

42

Underwood, Rocco RS SR

39

Mulhern, Mack FR



H

19

Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR

46

Craig, Hayden FR

38

Inglis, Nicholas RS FR

PR

8

Brown III, Vernell FR

10

Hawkins, Tank SO

3

Wilson III, Eugene RS SO

KR

8

Brown III, Vernell FR

13

Baugh, Jadan SO

10

Hawkins, Tank SO

Miami depth chart

Offense

Pos

No.

Player 1

No

Player 2

No

Player 3

No

Player 4

No

Player 5

WR-X

7

Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR

1

Trader, Joshisa SO

13

Upshaw, Daylyn FR

12

Carr, Ny SO



WR-Z

0

Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR

3

Moore, Joshua FR

18

Robinson, Chance SO





WR-H

10

Toney, Malachi FR

5

Joseph, Ray Ray JR

17

Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR





LT

70

Bell, Markel SR/TR

63

Okunlola, Samson RS SO







LG

78

McCoy, Matthew RS JR

76

Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR







C

52

Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR

65

Alofaituli, Seuseu FR

55

Francavilla, Nino SO





RG

73

Cooper, Anez SR

66

Buchanan, Max FR

77

Minaya, Juan RS FR





RT

61

Mauigoa, Francis JR

62

Kinsler IV, Tommy RS SO

79

Plazz, Deryc RS FR





TE-Y

87

Bauman, Alex SR/TR

19

Schott, Brock FR

84

Nickel, Jack RS JR/TR





TE-F

9

Lofton, Elija SO

88

Gilbert, Luka FR

44

Ruskavich, Owen RS SO





QB

11

Beck, Carson RS SR/TR

8

Williams, Emory RS SO

16

Nickel, Luke FR

15

Anderson, Judd RS FR



RB

4

Fletcher Jr., Mark JR

6

Brown, CharMar RS SO/TR

2

Lyle, Jordan SO

25

Wheatley-Humphrey, Chris RS FR

22

Pringle Jr., Girard FR

Defense

Pos

No.

Player 1

No

Player 2

No

Player 3

No

Player 4

No

Player 5

LDE

4

Bain Jr., Rueben JR

18

Blount, Armondo SO

35

Scroggins III, Herbert FR

14

Lowe, Hayden FR



LDT

11

Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR

93

Simpson, Donta FR

90

Russell, Daylen RS FR





RDT

99

Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR

5

Scott, Justin SO







RDE

3

Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR

9

Bryant, Malik JR

12

Lightfoot, Marquise SO

33

Pickett, Booker RS FR



WLB

1

Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR

32

Bonner, Kamal RS SO/TR

30

Wiley Jr., Kellen FR





MLB

31

Bissainthe, Wesley SR

10

Aguirre Jr., Raul JR

41

Smith, Chase RS SR

21

Alderman, Jaylin RS SR/TR



LCB

29

Frederique Jr., OJ SO

24

O'Connor, Ethan RS SO/TR

20

Ewald Jr., Chris FR

19

Brantley, Charles RS SR/TR



SS

8

Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR

23

Day, Dylan SO

22

Pruitt, Cam SO





FS

7

Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR

13

Fitzgerald, Bryce FR

15

Williams, Markeith RS JR





RCB

2

Brown, Damari RS SO

6

Lucas, Xavier SO/TR

16

Antoine, Ja'Boree FR





NB

0

Scott, Keionte SR/TR

28

Taylor, Isaiah RS SR/TR

36

Kelly, Nick RS JR





Special Teams

Pos

No.

Player 1

No

Player 2

No

Player 3

PT

94

Joyce, Dylan JR

96

Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR



PK

45

Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR

38

Davis, Carter SR/TR

97

Rocha, Will RS SO

KO

38

Davis, Carter SR/TR

45

Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR

97

Rocha, Will RS SO

LS

46

Booker, Adam RS JR/TR

54

Donovan, Michael RS SR/TR



H

94

Joyce, Dylan JR





PR

0

Scott, Keionte SR/TR

5

Joseph, Ray Ray JR

10

Toney, Malachi FR

KR

0

Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR

0

Scott, Keionte SR/TR

2

Lyle, Jordan SO

How to watch Florida vs Miami? TV Channel and livestream details for the Week 4 game

The game between Week 4 Florida and Miami will be live on ABC. Fans can also catch up with the encounter with livestreaming options like ESPN+ and FuboTV.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

