“Follow your dreams son” — Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin shares heartfelt letter for son Knox Kiffin with nostalgic snap

Lane Kiffin took to Instagram to share a nostalgic snap of his son Knox Kiffin. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach coupled the photo with a warm message of encouragement for the high school quarterback.

Knox is still in high school, but the talented quarterback already has the attention of several college football programs. He has been visiting several teams to explore his options. The class of 2028 prospect already has some offers in hand, with several more expected to come by the time he is ready to sign for a team.

Here is what the Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin had to say to his son in the heartfelt caption:

“Follow your dreams son!! Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something."

Knox plays for Palos Verdes High School in California and has already made it clear that he has no interest in playing for his father's team in the future. The QB would rather like to face him on the field and make him proud by defeating his boys. He recently landed a couple of offers from programs like the SMU Mustangs and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

There's still a lot of time until he has to commit to a college football program. So, Lane Kiffin's son might wait for a big Power 5 program of his choice to make a move for him.

Lane Kiffin called out NCAA for "trying to get rid of walk-ons"

While Knox Kiffin is getting offers years before going to college, his dad Lane Kiffin is worried about the future of walk-on players. He criticized the NCAA for considering the elimination of walk-ons due to a proposal for reducing the roster size from between 115 to 120 between 85 and 95. The Rebels head coach posted an Instagram post by On3, tagging the NCAA account and expressing his opinion.

"They are trying to get rid of walk-ons as we speak. Beyond wrong," Coach Kiffin said.

The NCAA move is seen as a cost-cutting measure as schools get ready for a new revenue-sharing model with the players. That would cost them about $20-30 million every year. But according to Lane Kiffin, the elimination of walk-on players isn't the way forward.