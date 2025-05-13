Following Jalen Milroe's footsteps, Alabama star Ty Simpson receives invite to Manning Passing Academy

Ty Simpson has a big year ahead of him in the 2025 college football season. The quarterback, who has served as a back in the last two seasons, is anticipated to earn the starting role at Alabama in the upcoming season following the departure of Jalen Milroe to the NFL.
With his growing influence in the college football world, Simpson is one of the quarterbacks who have been invited to the 2025 Manning Passing Academy. The football camp, focused on quarterback development, takes place at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Ty Simpson will have the opportunity to be coached by the greats of the Manning family during the four-day camping trip while he mentors future college quarterbacks. He is set to join the long list of Crimson Tide quarterbacks, including Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe, who have participated in the camp over the years.
Without a doubt, this offers an increased exposure to Simpson, who has an NIL value worth $666 thousand according to On3, ahead of the 2025 season, where he's expected to be the starting quarterback. The Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, noted after the spring camp that he's leading the quarterback race.
“At the end of the day, if we’re playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start,” Grubb said. “He earned that..."Just with some of the nuances and taking care of the football and things like that, I thought Ty showed out a little bit better."
Kalen DeBoer also aired his view on why Simpson is leading the starting quarterback race after the spring camp. After many felt Milroe wasn't the right fit for the coach's offensive style, Simpson takes on a huge responsibility in 2025.
“Ty continues to, I think, trend upward,” DeBoer said. I think all of them have really added to their game. They’re all at different spots because Keelon’s learning the system. The other two know it better, for sure. And Ty has been around and has just done a nice job.”
Ty Simpson selected as an ambassador for Alabama’s Outdoor Program
Last week, Alabama unveiled an official camo pattern for its Crimson Tide Outdoors program, with four athletes named as ambassadors through an NIL partnership organized by the school’s collective, Yea Alabama. Ty Simpson was among the group chosen to represent the initiative.
“Being one of the first ambassadors of the Crimson Tide Outdoors Program is a true honor,” Simpson said in a statement. “As somebody who spends lots of time hunting and fishing, I love that the Script A is now included in camo patterns I can wear while I’m doing those activities.”
This move highlights Ty Simpson’s rising profile on and off the field at the university ahead of the 2025 season. He joins teammate, safety Bray Hubbard, softball catcher Marlie Giles, and women’s basketball guard Karly Weather as ambassadors for the initiative.
