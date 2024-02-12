Following Ushers' Super Bowl LVIII performance, Deion Sanders wants Lil Wayne to headline the halftime show in New Orleans in 2025

After Ushers’ performance at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII, Deion Sanders has called on the NFL to have rapper Lil Wayne perform at Super Bowl LIX in 2025. The Colorado head coach made this known on His X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday night.

“@nFL I fully expect @LilTunechi to be a part of the @nflsuperbowl 2025 in New Orleans. Thank you in advance. Much Love, Coach Prime."

The halftime show has become a staple of the Super Bowl since the 1990s and it has seen some of the best artists in the United States perform in the event. It is one of the major television attractions of the championship game as it has helped boost television ratings over the years.

Lil Wayne wants to headline the Super Bowl in 2025 - Report

According to reports by Revolt, Lil Wayne has expressed interest in headlining the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans. The rapper, who has never performed in the event, is allegedly keen to take the stage at Caesars Superdome in 2025.

The opportunity to perform in New Orleans is going to be a huge one for the rapper. Aside from being his first performance at the grandest stage of professional football, he will be doing that in his hometown, an opportunity only a few musical artists will get in their lifetime.

The 2025 edition of the Super Bowl will mark the 11th year the city will host the big game. It’s worth noting that New Orleans was initially chosen by the NFL to host Super Bowl LVIII, but plans were altered due to conflicts with Mardi Gras and was replaced with Las Vegas.

Deion Sanders' relationship with Lil Wayne

Deion Sanders and Lil Wayne have been friends over the years. The rapper was notably one of the many celebrities who came to Boulder in Coach Prime's first season at Colorado.

“I never doubt Unc,” Wayne told Billboard following Deion Sanders Colorado's brilliant 3-0 start to 2023 “I would never doubt him. I think if you were to ask me that question before the season or even before that day I walked in there, I think I probably would have said the same thing.”

Lil Wayne notably performed in Boulder in September ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown in which Deion Sanders’ team came out victorious.