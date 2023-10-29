"Football in commi-fornia" - Protestors hijacking field during USC vs. Cal Week 9 clash draws hilarious reactions from CFB world

During the USC vs. Cal Week 9 clash, something quite extraordinary unfolded on the field, leaving the college football world in stitches and disbelief. Fifteen individuals, primarily California students, decided to make a rather unorthodox statement by storming the field and staging an impromptu sit-in.

This act of field invasion resulted in a delayed start to the USC vs Cal game. The reason for this bizarre protest was the suspension of a professor, Ivonne del Valle. The protesters sported matching T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "Justice for Ivonne."

Their demonstration consisted of sitting back-to-back in the center of the Cal logo, clearly intent on making their point.

Credit: Instagram (@cseeley95)

Professor Ivonne del Valle had recently faced suspension from the university over allegations of stalking and harassing a professor from another school. The protesters' determination to draw attention to this matter was evident as they occupied the field.

Both teams' players watched as police and security personnel drew closer to the group, somewhat perplexed by the sudden interruption. The protesters' actions didn't go unnoticed. They were placed in handcuffs and escorted away from the field before the USC vs. Cal game started.

The Cal police department later revealed that out of the 15 protesters, a striking 13 were Cal students, further highlighting the intensity of the protest. The incident left the college football world amused and perplexed, with social media buzzing over the unexpected interruption.

Protested USC vs. Cal game was a nail-biter

USC vs. California Football

The USC vs. Cal game turned out to be a thrilling and nail-biting affair that had fans on the edge of their seats. It was the last 58 seconds that decided a game hung in the balance, and it all came down to a crucial play.

Jaylin Smith deflected Fernando Mendoza's pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion attempt. This play sealed the deal for USC, ending a two-game losing streak and securing a 50-49 victory over the California Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12).

At one point, the Trojans were trailing by 11 points at halftime. They made a solid comeback by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter. Austin Jones' 7-yard touchdown run put them ahead 50-43 with just under 4 minutes left to play.

The Bears already know that they have no shot at the conference title. Still, they decided to go for the win by attempting a 2-point conversion instead of opting for the extra point to tie the game. Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley couldn't hide his excitement, describing the USC vs. Cal game as "wild". He said,

“That was a wild one. I’m really, really proud of the group. They could have folded there in the fourth quarter. The last two weeks, things haven’t went our way. To step up here on the road and go find a way to get this sucker done was huge. There’s a lot to build on and there’s a lot that needs to improve.”

While the USC vs. Cal game saw offensive performances from both sides, it was the Trojans' defense that delivered the game-winning moment. The No. 24 USC Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) will next face the undefeated No. 5 Washington Huskies (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, Nov. 5.