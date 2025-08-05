"For six years I made no money, lived in my car": Deion Sanders' LB coach delivers eye-opening monologue as Colorado looks to defy odds in 2025

Colorado Buffaloes' linebacker coach Andre' Hart gave an emotional message to the team.Hart has been the Buffaloes' linebackers coach since 2022, as he held the same role under Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Hart began his coaching tenure at a high school, but it wasn't easy for him.The linebackers coach is using his story as motivation to help the Buffaloes' this upcoming season.&quot;When you were a young kid, even, you had dreams of being something. Before anyone believed in you, you believed in yourself because that was a substance within you, there's something burning within you, that says you can do it, regardless of what anybody thinks,&quot; Hart said. &quot;That's what coach is talking about when you see the 'I Believe' on those backups on those jerseys...&quot;I'm a part of that belief, for six years I made no money, lived in my car, made no money for three months,&quot; Hart added. &quot;Don't many people know that because I believe in what I want to do and now I sit in front of you as a Power 4 coach.&quot; Hart says that with the right motivation and belief in yourself, you can accomplish anything, so he wants Colorado players to have the belief in themselves to help them this season, and shock the college football world.Colorado enters the season with odds of +2800 to win the Big 12, which is the 10th-best odds in the conference.Colorado Buffaloes' players eager to have Deion Sanders backDeion Sanders will return as Colorado's coach after overcoming bladder cancer.Since returning to practice, Colorado players say it's exciting to have Coach Prime back in the building.&quot;Honestly, just having Coach Prime's presence back in the building is an amazing feeling,&quot; said safety DJ McKinney, via ESPN. &quot;I feel like everybody just has a chip on their shoulder.&quot;Buffaloes' defensive back Carter Stoutmire says having Sanders back is a breath of fresh air.&quot;Whatever hardship trials he goes through, he always makes it through,&quot; Stoutmire said. &quot;Seeing him back, just a breath of fresh air for the whole team.&quot;Colorado is set to open its season on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.