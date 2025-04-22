“Forever a cane”: Mario Cristobal makes feelings known about Cam Ward’s Miami legacy as he gears up for his NFL journey

Cam Ward is regarded as the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft. The Miami star played one season under Mario Cristobal in 2024 and appears to have had a lasting effect on the coach and the program.

During an interview with On3 on Monday, Cristobal spoke highly about Ward, despite the QB spending just one year with the Hurricanes.

"You know, it was exactly what we needed and he was exactly what we needed," Cristobal said of Ward transferring to Miami for the 2024 season (3:40). "He needed protection, he needed a supporting cast. I think he was sacked 40 times the previous year and hit probably double that in the process and played from behind most of the time.

"And then he gets to Miami, and the line of scrimmage is different, his supporting cast, pieces around him are different. And he's complemented by a culture that's really hungry and had an appetite for taking that next step. All those things combined led to him having an awesome season and he is a unique leader and competitor. We certainly did everything we could to help him and he did everything he could to help Miami. He's forever a cane and he elevated the profile of our university."

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word in 2020. He spent two seasons with the Cardinals before transferring to Washington State in 2022, where he played for two more years.

In 2024, Ward transferred to Miami for his final season, and led the program to a 10-3 record.

Cam Ward finished 4th in Heisman voting for 2024 season

Cam Ward recorded 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2024 season with Miami. He also rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

Ward's stellar displays for the Hurricanes led to him finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He won the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and was named to the Consensus All-American team.

Now, it will be interesting to see where Ward lands in the NFL, with many projecting him to go as the top pick this year.

