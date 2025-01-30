“Forever snuggle buddy”: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares a heartwarming snap with son

Kristen Saban is known for always being full of her son, James. Ever since she had the boy, she's always shown a deep sense of pride in him. Right from a young age, the photos of James Setas have frequently made it to her social media page. This has often showcased her admiration for the boy to the fans.

Kristen once again gave fans another lovable picture of her son on her social media page on Wednesday. In a post on her Instagram story, she posted a picture of James lying on the bed and captioned it with:

“Forever snuggle buddy," Kristen wrote.

Instagram story

The endearment showcases the level of bond between the mother and son.

Nick Saban narrates his attempts to intimate Kristen Saban's date

Dating Kristen Saban while she was younger came with a lot of courage and bravery due to her father, Nick Saban.

In his appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Saban narrated how he intentionally intimate his daughter's dates to see their level of competitiveness.

“When they come in, their doorbell rang and Kristen had a date,” Saban said to the Pivot Podcast crew. "Everybody ran to open the door because they didn't want me to open it.

“Because if I opened it first thing I'd look at the guy and I'd say. What do you play? Just intimidate the shit out of them. And everybody in the house is like, ‘Oh no, Dad, don’t do that.’”

That initial challenge served as a test to measure the competitiveness of those seeking to date Kristen. And considering his domineering antics, it's likely for any young man to fall for the intimidation at his doorstep.

Nick Saban can sometimes be a difficult individual to deal with especially when thoughts don't align. He was well-known for his intense “a**-chewing” directed at his assistant during his coaching days. He also had a history of contentious exchanges with the media.

