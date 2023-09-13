Former Alabama football player gets arrested for an alleged sexual assault in Calhoun County: Reports

Alabama freshman Antonio Ross was arrested on Monday following an indictment by a Calhoun County grand jury on charges of second-degree sodomy. This was confirmed in a statement released by the Weaver Police Department with the details of the crime not made public.

Sheriff Matthew Wade of Calhoun County confirmed that Ross was apprehended at a residence in Weaver, Alabama, on Monday and subsequently taken into custody. The walk-on wide receiver was booked to the Calhoun County Jail and later released on a $50,000 bond shortly thereafter.

The case was initially reported to and investigated by the Anniston Police Department. They commendably gathered substantial information and conducted a couple of interviews. However, it was subsequently determined that the alleged crime had occurred within the jurisdiction of the Weaver Police Department.

The investigation involves a juvenile female victim

Lieutenant Andy Hunter of the Weaver Police Department mentioned that the investigation pertains to a juvenile female victim. He noted that the victim involved was interviewed at the Calhoun County Children’s Advocacy Center as part of the ongoing investigative process on the case.

“This case highlights the need for these centers and funding for child advocacy workers who are specifically trained to interview children in a safe and comfortable space,’' Hunter said. “The investigation led to a decision to forward the case to a Calhoun County Grand Jury, which took place during the week of August 28th, 2023.”

According to the Alabama criminal code, second-degree sodomy entails a defendant who is over 16 years old engaging in oral or anal sexual activity with a victim aged between 12 and 16. While the victim's details weren’t revealed, she evidently falls in this age range.

Antonio Ross has been removed from the Alabama team

The university's athletic department removed Antonio Ross from the Crimson Tide team and he has notably been sent out of campus. His college football career outside of Tuscaloosa could be severely impacted if he is found guilty.

"Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus," Alabama athletics wrote in a statement released to the Tuscaloosa News on Tuesday.

The wide receiver was a non-scholarship member of the Crimson Tide's 2023 class. He notably garnered offers from multiple college programs and initially committed to Liberty University when it was under the coaching leadership of Hugh Freeze. However, he switched to Alabama as a walk-on instead after Freeze left for Auburn.