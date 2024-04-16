Former Alabama HC Nick Saban to join CFB analysts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit for 2024 NFL draft night: Reports

Longtime Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be part of ESPN's broadcast of the 2024 NFL draft.

Saban announced his retirement as the head coach after the Crimson Tide lost in the Rose Bowl to eventual champions Michigan Wolverines.

After his retirement, Saban agreed to join ESPN to join College GameDay for the upcoming college football season. But, before that, Saban will be part of ESPN's 2024 NFL draft coverage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to a press release, Saban will be on the ABC crew, providing player analysis with a deeper emphasis on storytelling. He will provide viewers insight into the draftee’s background and journey to the NFL.

“On-site studio programming will surround the multiplatform presentation, as ESPN further deepens its commitment to the annual NFL tentpole event,” a news release said. “ESPN’s long-standing NFL Draft tradition will reach 45 consecutive years in Detroit, dating back to 1980.

The full look of all the talent in ESPN's draft coverage is as follows:

ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Adam Schefter, Molly McGrath, Matt Miller (Saturday)

Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Adam Schefter, Molly McGrath, Matt Miller (Saturday) ABC: Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Field Yates, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pete Thamel, Laura Rutledge

Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Field Yates, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pete Thamel, Laura Rutledge ESPN Radio: Chris Carlin, Chris Canty, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons, Jordan Reid

Chris Carlin, Chris Canty, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons, Jordan Reid ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Sebastián M. Christensen, Miguel Pasquel, Carlos Nava

Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Sebastián M. Christensen, Miguel Pasquel, Carlos Nava Reporters at team sites: Courtney Cronin (Bears), Jeff Darlington (Vikings), Kimberley A. Martin (Commanders), Sal Paolantonio (Giants), Mike Reiss – (Patriots), Ed Werder (Broncos)

Nick Saban joins ESPN

Nick Saban joined ESPN and will work there for their NFL draft coverage. He will also make appearances tied to SEC Media Days across ESPN platforms, including SEC Network.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” said Saban. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach of all time. He won seven national championships, including six at Alabama. As a head coach, his record is 292-71-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback