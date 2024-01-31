Former Alabama OL Seth McLaughlin opens up about Bama nation’s reaction on his transfer to Ohio State - “you can’t listen to them” 

Former Alabama Crimson Tide center Seth McLaughlin has recently transferred to Ohio State in the aftermath of Nick Saban's departure from the program.

McLaughlin's final game for the Crimson Tide was the Rose Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. He struggled in this game, failing to deliver clean snaps to quarterback Jalen Milroe. These mistakes might have cost Alabama the victory, and a place in the College Football national championship game.

Now with the Buckeyes, McLaughlin has reflected on his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and especially the fans’ reaction to his mistakes in the Rose Bowl. He said:

"I’ve heard that somebody pats your back, you can’t listen to them… If somebody is knocking you down, you can’t listen to them. Because at the end of the day, nobody knows exactly what goes into it, unless they’ve been in that position.”

Check out his comments from 9:42

After his mistakes during the Rose Bowl, Caleb McLaughlin was on the end of some negative comments from the Alabama fans. His response to this was simple, he is just not listening to them.

According to McLaughlin, the majority of these fans don't know what it is like to play the center position. For those who may have some experience in this position, they do not know what it is like to play this position for one of college Football's biggest programs, on the biggest stage of them all.

For McLaughlin, their criticism means nothing to him, as they are Critiquing something that they would never be able to do.

McLaughlin is hopeful at Ohio State

McLaughlin is now at Ohio State and is looking forward to playing in Columbus.

He is not worried about the change in teams, saying that he is “used to change”, having played with many different offensive line coaches and coordinators.

He believes that the Buckeyes are one of the college football strongest teams and that he will be able to compete for a championship there, with “great coaches”

As for his new teammates, McLaughlin will be one of the oldest players in the Buckeyes offensive line. But, he feels “like a freshman” around his new teammates, as he, like the freshman in the Ohio State team, is learning Ryan Day's offense.

