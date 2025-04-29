Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy rolls the dice on $3.8M NIL-valued QB despite him nursing an injury during spring practice

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has heaped praise on Florida QB DJ Lagway amid the player's recent injury woes. Lagway, who has NIL deals worth $3.8 million according to On3, has been recovering from shoulder and lower body injuries this offseason and was limited in Florida’s spring practice in March.

In an episode released on his "Always College Football" show on Monday, MeElroy listed Lawgay as his 9th-best quarterback for the 2025 season, while highlighting some of the Florida star's best attributes.

"The plays that he makes are sensational," McElroy said (14:24). "He's one of those guys that the stats don't really tell the whole story. You know what I mean? Like, you can watch him and you can draw you're own conclusions. Maybe you see him a little differently than I do. That's perfectly fine, we agree to disagree."

"But I look at DJ Lagway, and I look at how often he had to throw off balance. I look at how often he had to evade a blitzing defender and stay upright just long enough to limit the pass accurately. I look at how often he had to make a guy miss just to keep a play alive and to get the ball out as an incompletion, as opposed to a 9-yard loss and a sack. Now, this is me, 100% rolling the dice, because he didn't get to go through spring camp at all."

Lagway committed to Florida in 2024. In his freshman year, he was named the backup to Graham Mertz, who suffered a season-ending injury in the Gators' opening game of the season.

In seven starts, Lagway racked up 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 101 more yards and led the Gators to a 6-1 record.

DJ Lagway is likely to get QB1 role at Florida for 2025 season

NCAA Football: Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway - Source: Imagn

Lagway is expected to get the QB1 role at Florida next season. The position opens up with Mertz declaring for the NFL draft and joining the Houston Texans.

On Monday, a video clip of Lagway throwing went viral on social media. Many believed that he had recovered from his injuries, which is a good sign for Florida coach Billy Napier.

