Former Alabama QB weighs in on the QB battle between Ty Simpson and others

Ty Simpson is, without a doubt, the front-runner to become Alabama's next starting quarterback. The former five-star recruit has spent three seasons in the Crimson Tide's roster, being Jalen Milroe's backup for the last two. He was even considered for the starting job for a brief time during Nick Saban's last season after a shaky start by Jalen Milroe.

Former Alabama quarterback turned ESPN analyst Greg McElroy agreed with this valuation of Simpson's chances of becoming the Crimson Tide's next starting signal-caller. On Monday, McElroy told "Always College Football":

"I believe the gap exists right now between Ty Simpson and everybody else."

Kalen DeBoer's other two options for quarterback are Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. The latter is also a five-star recruit who joined Alabama in 2025. Mack is a former four-star recruit who initially enrolled at the University of Washington and changed schools when Kalen DeBoer left the Huskies.

Over three seasons, Ty Simpson has recorded 381 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also accrued 130 rushing yards with three touchdowns on 22 carries.

Simpson is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and played high school football at Westview High School. According to 247Sports, he was the 29th-best overall player and fourth-best quarterback recruit in the Class of 2021. He was also the second-best recruit out of the Volunteer state.

Alabama's offensive coordinator believes Ty Simpson has made the biggest jump in growth in the QB room

Speaking about the early spring practices, Alabama's offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave the media some complimentary words about Ty Simpson.

"I think Ty has done a good job. I thought he had the biggest jump from day one to day two, from being able to take in all of the information, process quickly and move," Grubb said.

While the path forward at quarterback seems clear, there's still a lot of offseason left before the Tide's final lineup is established.

