Former Alabama RB Damien Harris has a 4-word response to Kalen DeBoer's hiring move

Former Alabama running back Damien Harris approved of Kalen DeBoer’s latest staff addition. Harris, a two-time national champion, responded to Alabama hiring Tyler Hughes as a football analyst with a four-word tweet:

“Great hire right here!”

Hughes, now a football analyst in Alabama’s staff directory, worked in offensive quality control under DeBoer at Washington in 2023 before coaching New England Patriots wide receivers under Jerod Mayo in 2024. His return to the college ranks marks Alabama’s coaching staff's fourth major offseason move.

Earlier this offseason, Alabama dismissed former co-defensive backs (safeties) coach Colin Hitschler. Senior defensive analyst Chuck Morrell was promoted to inside linebackers coach on Jan. 3, and former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb took over as Alabama’s offensive coordinator on Feb. 3.

Hughes will reunite with Grubb and fellow assistants Nick Sheridan, JaMarcus Shephard, Chuck Morrell and analyst Mitch Dahlen in Tuscaloosa. Before his stint in New England, Hughes had various roles with the Patriots from 2020 to 2023.

Kalen DeBoer team building in the offseason is ‘different’

Kalen DeBoer believes Alabama’s 2025 offseason feels “completely different” from last year. Speaking on the “Will Cain Show,” DeBoer shed light on the importance of this period:

“This is the time you build your team in the offseason and really proud of the way our guys continue to take everything we’ve learned, continue to grow,” DeBoer said. “We are a year into it now, and it just feels completely different.”

A year ago, Alabama was still finalizing its coaching staff, with spring practices less than two weeks away. Now, DeBoer sees a more settled and prepared team.

“It really means nothing,” he added. “It’s still about the work, but I like where we’re headed.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Grubb has returned as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Grubb, who has worked alongside DeBoer for 12 seasons at Washington, Fresno State, Eastern Illinois and Sioux Falls, initially joined Alabama last offseason before taking the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator job.

After one season in the NFL, he was fired, clearing the path for his return to Tuscaloosa, where he built a reputation as one of college football’s top play callers.

