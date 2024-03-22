Legendary college football coach Nick Saban's retirement surprised many football fans. He guided and polished many student-athletes who went on to become high-power professional players in the NFL.

One such player, who was the former Crimson Tide and Patriots running back, revealed what he felt when he got to know that Saban was retiring.

Damien Harris gave an interview on The Paul Finebaum Show and talked about the lessons he learned from Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. When asked about how he felt when the former Alabam coach retired, he said:

"Yeah, well, I tell you, it shook me to my core."

Harris then said that once, when his friend asked him when Saban would retire, he told him that he may never retire.

"And then I tell you, not even 10 minutes later, I came across breaking news," Harris added. "You know, Nick Saban retired. And I mean, I feel like I felt the shape that the whole world of college football felt, you know, we lost more than a coach to the game of football."

Saban was not only a coach but also a leader, role model, and creator of champions. Alabama produced 123 NFL Draft picks during the Saban era. Those players have combined to make $2.26 billion during their NFL careers.

Nick Saban explained the reason behind his sudden exit from Alabama

There has been a high amount of speculation about the former coach's resignation. In an interview with Fox News, he explained why he left Alabama at a time when it was least anticipated.

"I enjoyed coaching for so many years. Again, age - this is a young man's game in a lot ways," said Saban. "I never wanted to ride the program down, and I didn't want my age to be a detriment to the University of Alabama, to the football program and the chances of it being successful."

The coach also said that retirement was inevitable, but he still misses the relationships he forged with the student-athletes.

One of his goals in his retirement era is to contribute to college sports in the changing landscape brought about by NIL deals.

He attended a roundtable discussion at Capitol Hill and stressed the need for change, as he believes that NIL should be regulated with caution.