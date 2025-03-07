Former Alabama star Damien Harris has a hilarious reaction to Nick Saban’s rare smiling picture

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star Damien Harris reacted to a photo of Nick Saban.

Saban is the former Crimson Tide coach and one of the best college football coaches of all time, if not the best. He is known for being tough and not showing much happy emotion on the sidelines.

However, an old photo of Saban in Alabama went viral, and he was smiling.

After the photo surfaced, Harris took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a hilarious reaction.

"This is the first time in my life I’ve ever seen a pic of young Ced," Harris tweeted.

Harris thought Saban smiling was funny, but he also said a young Cedric Burns caught his attention. Burns is a former coordinator of athletic relations for the Crimson Tide.

Harris was at Alabama from 2015 until 2018 and rushed for 3,070 yards in 54 games and 23 rushing touchdowns in his career. He was selected by the New England Patriots in 2019 and played five years in the NFL.

During his time at Alabama, Harris helped the Crimson Tide win the national titles in 2015 and 2017.

Damien Harris says he didn't want to let Nick Saban down

When Damien Harris got to Alabama, he knew Nick Saban would be a tough coach but would help him in his career.

During his time at Alabama, Harris says he wasn't afraid of Saban but wanted to play hard so as not to let him down.

"But you know it wasn't fear truly... that he struck with you," Harris said via 1819news. "It was you didn't want to let him down because you knew if you abided by the things that he said, if you bought into his program if you bought into his teaching, his coaching, you were going to be successful.

"So I was almost scared of letting myself down as much as letting him down because I knew that he was laying out the blueprint for myself, for other guys."

After retiring from football in 2024, Harris is now the coach of East Nashville High School.

