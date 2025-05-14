Former Alabama star sets clear expectations from Kalen DeBoer after a disappointing 9-4 season in 2024

The Alabama Crimson Tide's first season with new head coach Kalen DeBoer could have been seen as a disappointment for some. The normally strong Crimson Tide, which was used to having perfect or near-perfect seasons under former coach Nick Saban, ended with a 9-4 record.

This is something that DeBoer and the Alabama fan base will want to improve on going into the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron gave his take on the last season for DeBoer and gave his expectations for the coming season.

"I think running a different offense with Jalen at the helm, it wasn't what he had from a throwing aspect with Michael Penix. So I thought they had a good year. Listen, I like coach a lot. Talked to him a couple times while I'm up there, but I expect them to be a lot better this year."

The first year at any program is never easy, and the drop in form should be expected. However, for DeBoer, coming to Alabama felt like arriving on a completely different football planet.

A few days before he arrived in Tuscaloosa, DeBoer had led the Washington Huskies to an appearance in the national championship game. Here, they would be defeated by the Michigan Wolverines.

The Huskies' offense was led by Michael Penix Jr., a quarterback who very much relied on his throwing abilities to help lead the team to victory. This is in contrast to the offense that was installed in Alabama at the time.

Jalen Milroe was the starting quarterback, gaining a reputation for using his feet and the run game a lot more than his passing plays.

According to McCarron, the massive difference between these two offenses was a reason why he struggled in his year. Now, with a new quarterback, DeBoer does not have any excuses, and McCarron expects this team to improve in 2025.

Nick Saban gives his verdict of Alabama under Kalen DeBoer

AJ McCarron was not the only person who gave their take on Alabama under Kalen DeBoer on Wednesday. Former coach Nick Saban said the following about his predecessor:

"I don’t really have an expectation. (For the 2025 season) I know those guys are working hard to do the best they can. …It was a difficult transition with the number of players that moved (via the transfer portal), (a) new system, new people. Players in the organization had to make adjustments. So I would say that everybody’s probably a lot more settled in this year, and I hope they do extremely well."

Unlike McCarron, Saban does not have any real expectations for this Alabama side this year. His comments also touched on the massive changes the program faced in the run-up to the 2024 season, with many players entering the transfer portal. This would have affected DeBoer's preparation for the season and, in turn, his form.

However, the pair agrees that this year, things are a lot more stable for DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, and they hope that the program is able to succeed.

