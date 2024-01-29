A viral video of former Alabama coach Nick Saban has been doing the rounds on social media lately, and former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who recently transferred to the Texas Longhorns, has already caught onto it.

The video, originally credited to Saban's daughter - Kristen Saban, was recently posted as a reel on Instagram by @247sports, where the legendary coach is seen trying to ride a boogie board.

The post was captioned:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Man, I’m gonna miss seeing Nick Saban on the sideline."

$710,000 NIL-valued Bond also shared the reel on his Instagram story and wrote,

"Enjoy it coach."

Screenshot via Instagram

The legendary coach, who is worth $70 million, is widely admired across the country. Many people were surprised by his retirement decision after the defeat against the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal.

Also read: Deion Sanders drops his speculations around Nick Saban's unprecedented retirement: "Darn lineman on the open market now is at least is half a million"

Kristen Saban responds hilariously over Nick Saban's boogie board video

The video where Nick Saban taking on the waves in a boogie board battle at the beach was reshared by an Instagram user @bamacfb with the caption:

"Coach Saban on a boogie board is absolutely hilarious."

Kristen Saban herself joined in on the fun, commenting on the post with a witty remark:

"He is the moment."

Screenshot via Instagram

The college football community is adjusting to life without Coach Saban on the sidelines, as Kristen's behind-the-scenes glimpses promise to keep the laughter rolling for fans.

Also read: “He signed to play for Nick Saban”: Julian Sayin's high school coach explains the decision to transfer to Ohio State