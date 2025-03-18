Former Bill Belichick staffer Taylor Redd joins Oklahoma as AGM

Oklahoma has hired Taylor Redd as their new assistant general manager. Redd is set to become general manager Jim Nagy's second-in-command in running the Oklahoma front office, helping with scouting, roster management, recruiting and player acquisitions.

The hire was made by Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and special advisor Randall Stephenson. Before joining Oklahoma, Redd was most recently with Jake Rosenberg over the past nine months at The Athlete Group.

There, he also worked with Oklahoma coach Brent Venables during the winter transfer portal, helping with contract negotiations. He also assisted Florida and Oklahoma in hiring general managers as the revenue-sharing era of college football approaches.

Redd also brings extensive NFL experience at the highest of levels, serving as a scout for the New England Patriots for six seasons. He was with the organization during its 2018 Super Bowl LIII win under Bill Belichick.

Before joining the Patriots, Redd served as director of player personnel at Wake Forest, assisting in constructing their rosters from 2017 and 2018 via recruiting.

These classes played a part in helping the Demon Deacons 2021 team reach their ACC championship game berth. Redd will serve alongside Nagy, who was hired back in February to serve as the program's new general manager.

Nagy is a former NFL scout with over 20 years of experience and served as executive director of the Senior Bowl for seven years.

He gears up for a role in which he'll help manage Oklahoma's salary cap. From 2025 to 2026, schools will have $20.5 million in revenue to share, and football programs are expected to receive 75 percent of that, which comes out to about $15 million.

Now, Nagy and Redd will get to work on filling needs in the spring portal, as well as assembling Oklahoma's recruiting classes for 2026 and 2027.

Oklahoma Sooners hoping for big turnaround in 2025

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

The Sooners are hoping to get back to their winnings ways after posting two 6-7 seasons out of the three that coach Brent Venables has been with the program. One of those seasons came in 2024, but the Sooners still managed a bowl game appearance.

Oklahoma suffered a 21-20 defeat to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl back in December to end their season.

Now, the Oklahoma Sooners look to open their 2025 season against the Illinois State Redbirds on August 30, 2025. Fans are hoping it will be the beginning of their first winning season since their 2023 campaign when the program was still part of the Big 12 conference.

They will now compete in the star-studded SEC where they must scratch and claw for dominance in a conference loaded with elite programs.

